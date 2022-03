We have covered how the Vikings could open cap space. I obviously don’t think every move will happen (nor that they should), but our cap situation is manageable, especially to a man with a Wall Street background. The franchise/transition tag window is open, and we’re closer to free agency. Looking at our roster, I don’t believe we’ll use any of the tags, but that doesn’t mean the front office will let every free agent walk away. So, before talking about new players that could come, let’s start by talking about who should stay in purple and gold.

