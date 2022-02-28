Canandaigua woman arrested for DWI

Police report the arrest of a Canandaigua woman for driving while intoxicated.

[According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Jessica L. Parker, 39, of Canandaigua following a traffic stop in the city.

Parker was determined to be intoxicated and was issued an appearance ticket.

She will respond to the charges in the City of Canandaigua Court at a later date.

