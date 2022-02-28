ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor looks to outsmart iPhone with latest handset

Cover picture for the articleUsing new chipset technology has enabled Honor’s latest smartphone offering to bring itself level to Apple’s flagship iPhone 13 Pro device, the company claimed, adding that its camera features go further and out-performs its rival’s product. The latest Honor Magic4 series, unveiled today (28 February) at...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handset#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Snapdragon 8 Gen#Ai#Honor Device
