ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas' Timmy Allen Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 4 days ago

Texas forward Timmy Allen has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, according to an announcement from the conference on Monday.

Allen has been Texas' driving force on offense throughout the season but has seemed to be at his best over the past two games, propelling the Longhorns to two double-digit second-half comeback wins over TCU and West Virginia.

Allen averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.7 minutes per game during the two wins, while shooting 66.7 percent from the floor and 79 percent from the foul line.

He posted a season-high 26 points with 10 rebounds in Saturday's nail-biting 82-81 win over West Virginia in Morgantown. Allen was relentless in the paint as he's been all season, leading to a career-high 16 free-throw attempts against the Mountaineers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQR8y_0eRXk5uj00
Ben Queen, USA Today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUEZZ_0eRXk5uj00

"I mean, if he's not an all-conference player in this league, I don't know who is," Texas coach Chris Beard said Saturday. "Just filling up the stat sheet like a pro today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhVJP_0eRXk5uj00

The Mesa, AZ native will look to be the catalyst once again for No. 21 Texas (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) on Monday night, as the Longhorns welcome No. 3 Baylor (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) to Austin for the final game ever at the Erwin Center.

In the first meeting between the two teams, Allen and the rest of Texas' starting five failed to hit double digits, as the senior had just eight points.

But given his recent play, Allen should be due for a solid outing against the defending national champions. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. C.T.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eT4T_0eRXk5uj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEVRB_0eRXk5uj00

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LonghornCountry

Texas Outlasts Kansas to Win Seventh Straight Big 12 Game

The No. 9 Texas Longhorns put together another late run to win its seventh straight game, beating Kansas, 70-60, at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday. The game proved to be a slugfest, as the Longhorns (22-6, 12-5 in Big 12) held the lead for most of the game. But the Jayhawks (19-8, 10-7) never went away, and Texas knew the dangers of letting Kansas hang around. The Jayhawks beat the Longhorns, 70-66, on Jan. 12.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

No. 1 Longhorns Beat Sam Houston 10-2, Improve to 9-0

The Longhorns entered their midweek matchup against Sam Houston State looking to improve to 9-0 to start the season. Texas pitching put up yet another dominant outing while the offense exploded for double-digit runs, helping the Longhorns cruise to victory in this one. Game Recap: Texas 10 Sam Houston 2.
HOUSTON, TX
LonghornCountry

Ex Longhorn Casey Thompson: Next Nebraska QB1?

Following the transfer of former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez to Kansas State, the Huskers turned to the transfer portal themselves, hoping to find their next man under center. As a result, Nebraska brought in two highly touted transfer quarterbacks, including former Longhorn Casey Thompson, to compete for the starting job...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy