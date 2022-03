Under Armour Inc. has joined a growing list of retailers halting sales in Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The Baltimore sportswear maker released a statement Thursday in which the company said it found itself "shocked and saddened by Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine." The company said it is partnering with humanitarian groups to provide "what is needed" for people who have been displaced by the Russian invasion and has stopped all shipments to its sales channels in Russia.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO