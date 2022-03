Dubai saw the biggest gain in luxury-home prices of any major global city in 2021, as values around the world saw record increases, according to a new report.. The increase in demand and rise in prices across 100 major hubs for luxury real estate were fueled by many factors including low mortgage rates, shifts in lifestyle choices due to the pandemic and more flexible working patterns. Dubai led the list with a 44.4% increase in high-end sale prices from December 2020 to December 2021, according to the annual Knight Frank Wealth Report, released on Tuesday.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO