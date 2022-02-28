ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Surging Celtics & Grizzlies Set to Face Off

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Celtics host the Grizzlies on Thursday night...

ESPN

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven...
NBA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant records first 50-point game in Grizzlies history

The Memphis Grizzlies were the only team in the NBA to never have a player eclipse 50 points, but that stat is no more after Ja Morant dropped 52 against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Morant, 22, did it with 22 successful field goals on 30 attempts, including a...
NBA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant caps off career-high performance with bloodthirsty poster on Jakob Poeltl

On Saturday, Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a huge win over the Chicago Bulls behind a career-high 46-point performance. Apparently, Morant was just getting started. The Grizzlies star did himself better on Monday with a mind-blowing 52-point performance in another win, this time against the San Antonio Spurs, 118-105. Ja scored a whole lot of buckets in this one but there’s no denying that his most emphatic points came on a ruthless poster on Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl (h/t Def Pen Hoops on Twitter):
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: I.T. set to face Celtics soon after landing new NBA job

We'd imagine Isaiah Thomas just circled March 9 on his calendar. The former Boston Celtics star and current member of the Denver Nuggets' G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold is joining the Charlotte Hornets on a 10-day contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. Thomas had been putting up big numbers for...
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
Ledger-Enquirer

McCollum, Pelicans roll to 123-95 win over reeling Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans are starting to find their stride since acquiring CJ McCollum nearly three weeks ago. Two nights after a surprising win at Phoenix, the Pelicans rolled to their biggest victory over the reeling Los Angeles Lakers. McCollum scored 22 points while Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram added...
NBA
Marietta Daily Journal

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown ‘unlikely’ to play against Grizzlies because of ankle sprain, still not expected to be out long-term

BOSTON — The Celtics have seemingly dodged any long-term issue with Jaylen Brown’s ankle sprain, which he suffered in Tuesday’s win over the Hawks. Boston coach Ime Udoka said Brown missed Wednesday’s practice with the injury, and the guard is “unlikely” to play in Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
UPI News

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker enters NBA's COVID-19 protocols

March 2 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Devin Booker was placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss the Phoenix Suns' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. The Suns announced Booker's placement in the protocol at the team's shootaround earlier Wednesday. Booker, a three-time...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Rival teams expect Tobias Harris to be available this summer

The Sixers explored potential trades involving Tobias Harris last month in case they had to clear cap room to sign James Harden in free agency, and those talks could result in a deal during the offseason, Brian Windhorst of ESPN says on his latest podcast. “I’ve talked to league executives...
NBA

