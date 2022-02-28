Surging Celtics & Grizzlies Set to Face Off

On Saturday, Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a huge win over the Chicago Bulls behind a career-high 46-point performance. Apparently, Morant was just getting started. The Grizzlies star did himself better on Monday with a mind-blowing 52-point performance in another win, this time against the San Antonio Spurs, 118-105. Ja scored a whole lot of buckets in this one but there’s no denying that his most emphatic points came on a ruthless poster on Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl (h/t Def Pen Hoops on Twitter):

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO