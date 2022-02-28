ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook CRAM Presents: The Batman

By ComicBook.com Staff
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBatman is certainly no stranger to the world of movies, with cinematic sagas surrounding the character popping up across the past half-century. This month, a new chapter of the Dark Knight's onscreen tenure will be unleashed with The Batman, the long-awaited and highly-anticipated movie relaunch of the character's mythos. Existing in...

Y105

Why the Next Batman Movie Should Be ‘Batman Beyond’

20 years ago, the world was introduced to Terry McGinnis, who becomes the Batman of the future in the outstanding Warner Bros. animated series Batman Beyond. The show, which aired for 52 episodes from 1999 to 2001 plus the movie Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, continued the continuity established in the classic Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures and added a fascinating new chapter to the mythos of DC Comics. Today, most Batman fans consider it one of the character’s best television shows.
CHICAGO READER

The Batman

Robert Pattinson shuts all his haters up with a vulnerable and terrifying performance in Matt Reeves’s The Batman. When Pattinson’s casting was announced, it was quickly met with criticism—mostly from folks who haven’t noticed that Pattinson has spent the majority of his career giving incredible performances in indie flicks after wrapping up his role as sparkly-vampire-stalker Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga. But ‘O ye, of little faith’; for those of us who watched Pattinson turn New York City upside down in the Safdie brothers’ dizzying crime thriller Good Time, we knew we’d be in for a treat. The Batman finds an angsty Bruce Wayne working alongside Gotham City police as a serial killer runs loose, targeting the rich and powerful and leaving behind twisted clues. The film is immediately violent and genuinely scary; gritty, dark, and fully leaning into the crime noir feel that made The Dark Knight one of the best superhero movies of the 21st century. But this is no copycat: Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne feels younger with floppy hair and goth-boy eye makeup. He’s desperate and dangerous with lots of sore spots lurking just below the surface; this is a Bruce who is still grieving. He’s scrappier too, and less suave in flinching action sequences that play out like a real street fight. Zoë Kravitz and her cheekbones are both sensitive and sexy as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, the perfect feline, though her burglar backstory is begging for an origin story spin-off. There are bits of cheesy dialogue with a narration that feels out of place and a heavy-handed score, but The Batman proves that any story can be retold with freshness and ferocity—plus one of the best third acts you’ll ever see. PG-13, 175 min.
ComicBook

Wings, Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Actress Farrah Forke, Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, star of NBC's Wings and Lois and Clark: The New Adventure of Superman, died on Friday, February 25th at the age of 54. Forke's family announced that she passed away at her home in Texas after a long battle with cancer. She portrayed the helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on Wings from 1990-1997 through Seasons 4-6, and was a love interest for Tim Daly's Joe and Steven Weber's Brian Hackett. She also played attorney Mayson Drake on Season 2 of ABC's Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1994-1995.
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Makes Way For Season 3 Mitsuri

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fan is getting ready for Mitsuri Kanroji's Season 3 comeback with cool cosplay! The second season of the massively popular anime has ended its run earlier this year, and while fans enjoyed the spectacle, there are many more things they are hoping to see in the anime's future. Luckily it wasn't too long after the second season came to an end that it was confirmed that a third season was already being planned. This new season will bring two more Hashira into the fold this time around, and one of them is the fan favorite Mitsuri Kanroji.
ComicBook

Robert Pattinson Learns Christian Bale Gave the Same Batman Advice to Ben Affleck

Christian Bale has only one "practical" piece of advice for actors suiting up as Batman, and it's a suggestion shared with successors Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson. Pattinson is the latest to don the cape and cowl of the Dark Knight in The Batman, the beginning of a new Batverse created by filmmaker Matt Reeves. After playing Bruce Wayne in director Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, Bale advised Pattinson to ensure his Bat-suit had a Bat-zipper. In a new interview with BBC Radio 1, Pattinson learned it was advice Bale shared with Affleck ahead of his turn in the costume in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Gives Fans New Hilarious Take On Marin

One hilarious My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has put an unexpected twist on the Winter 2022 anime season's fan favorite, Marin Kitagawa! The Winter 2022 anime schedule is fast approaching its end, and fans have already made their picks for which new series they are going to watch until the end. It's a competitive season given all of the major shows, for sure, as there are some titans vying for fan adoration this time around, but despite all of that there's been one new premiere that has made it to the top of many fans' lists for the season.
digitalspy.com

The Batman's Zoë Kravitz joins Lady Gaga and more as Oscars presenters

The Batman's Zoë Kravitz is swooping in from Gotham City to host the Oscars alongside Lady Gaga this year. The Oscars announced the first six presenters for the 94th Academy Awards on Thursday (March 3) which also includes Kevin Costner, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez and Chris Rock. Speaking about...
ComicBook

Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on Separation From Lisa Bonet at The Batman Premiere

Jason Momoa is breaking his silence on his separation from Lisa Bonet as he attended The Batman premiere in New York City on Tuesday. Momoa attended the event with his two children with Bonet, 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf and told Entertainment Tonight that he and Bonet are "still family" as he showed up in support of stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz.
ComicBook

The Batman's Colin Farrell Reveals the Hardest Accent to Pull Off

After many pandemic-related delays, Matt Reeves' The Batman is finally playing in theatres. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Colin Farrell as Oswald 'Oz' Cobblepot AKA The Penguin. Farrell has been working hard in Hollywood for over 25 years and is best known for films such as Minority Report, Daredevil, The New World, In Bruges, Fright Night, The Lobster, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and many more. Farrell is Irish, but he's played many different types of people throughout his career with varying accents. This week, the star appeared on Hot Ones and talked about some of his favorite films as well as playing Penguin in The Batman, and he also revealed which accent is the hardest to pull off.
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Tease the Wolverine/Deadpool Crossover We've Been Waiting for on The Adam Project Red Carpet

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are teasing fans once again with another Wolverine and Deadpool crossover on the red carpet for The Adam Project. The original Netflix film will debut later in March, but for now, the red carpet premiere is taking place in New York City. Of course, since The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds, everyone wants to see him back together again with Hugh Jackman. The two stars appeared together in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and have teased fans over and over again with a possible team-up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, we'll have to settle for seeing Jackman and Reynolds pose together for a photo op.
ComicBook

Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Begins Casting Young John and Mary Winchester

The CW's Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, has begun casting for its leads. The series is currently casting younger versions of John and Mary Winchester, the parents of Sam and Dean. The adult version of the characters were portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith. According to details shared by Backstage (via CBR), the series is expected to begin shooting in early April in New Orleans.
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
E! News

Kaley Cuoco Gives Her Thoughts on Co-Star Pete Davidson Following Kanye "Ye" West's Music Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Pete Davidson Amid "Eazy" Backlash. Kaley Cuoco is anything but flighty when it comes to supporting her Meet Cute co-star, Pete Davidson. On Thursday, March 3, the Flight Attendant actress shared some kind words for her castmate after Kanye "Ye" West, who has been vocal about his displeasure for Pete's ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian, released a music video that showed a clay figure in the comedian's likeness getting kidnapped and buried alive. The visuals drew backlash on social media, with several stars publicly defending Pete.
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
ComicBook

Batgirl Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet at Brendan Fraser's Firefly Costume

More and more villains from the DC universe are continuing to make their way into live-action, from the household names to the more obscure and unexpected mantles. Among that list is Firefly, who will be portrayed by fan-favorite actor Brendan Fraser in the upcoming Batgirl movie for HBO Max. Earlier this year, we got a brief glimpse at what Fraser's character would look like in civilian clothes — and now a new crop of set photos showcase his full-fledged Firefly gear. The photos, which you can check out below, reveal a pretty comic-accurate look at the character's helmet and pyro-inspired garb.
ComicBook

Hit Dwayne Johnson Movie Returns to Weekly Netflix Top 10

There's just no quit in Red Notice, is there? The action film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot broke all sorts of records for Netflix when it was released on the service last year. With that trio of stars, the film was always going to be popular, but Red Notice was a bigger hit than many expected, delivering the biggest debut of any Netflix original movie in history. Now, four months after its initial release, Red Notice is still finding a substantial audience.
