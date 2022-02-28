ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Mom Farrah Abraham defends letting daughter Sophia, 13, get a nose ring and teases teen will get MORE piercings

By Jorge Solis
 4 days ago
TEEN Mom Farrah Abraham defended herself for allowing her daughter Sophia, 13, to get a nose ring and teased that the teenager might be getting more piercings.

Farrah, 30, spoke about her daughter's special day with TMZ.

Sophia had gotten her nose pierced on her birthday Credit: Instagram/sophialabraham
Farrah wanted Sophia's piercing to be 'professionally done' Credit: Instagram

The Teen Mom OG alum mentioned Sophia "was the first" in her family to "get a septum piercing."

The MTV star explained how "this might be the cool mom in me."

"As a loving parent," the reality star would rather have the piercing be done "by a professional - sanitized and clean - than her teenage daughter "doing it herself."

Farrah was worried about Sophia "sneaking off" or "getting infected" if the nose piercing somehow went wrong.

In response to the barrage of criticism over her parenting skills, Farrah revealed she was not a fan of the idea, but the nose ring had to be "professionally done."

She joked that Sophia did better with her piercing than with "her COVID shot."

If her 13-year-old girl wanted more piercings, Farrah said: "More power to her. If she doesn't that's awesome too."

The TV star though mentioned she would not be thrilled if Sophia had gotten a tattoo.

GETTING THE NOSE RING

Recently, Sophia took to social media and shared a video of her at a piercing salon.

While she was sitting down, the technician approached her septum and pierced it.

The teen winced in pain as the needle went straight through her nose.

The birthday girl captioned the clip: "I got my septum piercing for my birthday!! I am so happy with how it turned out!

"I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13! Birthday wish came true!"

Her mother jumped into the comments section and added: "Birthday wish come true!

"Happy memories! Love you! Epic 13!"

The TV personality also shared graphic photos of the precise moment when the needle went through the teen girl's nose in her Instagram Stories.

THE BACKLASH

Teen Mom fans were horrified that Farrah had allowed Sophia to have it done at such a young age.

One fan said: "Dude she's still a baby!"

Another fan chimed in: "Where is it even legal for a 13-year-old to get their nose pierced?! So irresponsible."

A third person mentioned: "WAY TOO YOUNG FOR THAT. Someone save this girl."

Critics have accused the MTV mom of making her first child "grow up way too fast" by allowing her to wear makeup, have fake nails, and put on clothing that looked "too mature" for her age.

Farrah Abraham celebrated her daughter's birthday Credit: The Mega Agency
Fans slammed Farrah for being 'irresponsible' Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source
Farrah said she was being 'the cool mom' with Sophia Credit: Getty Images - Getty

JC
4d ago

She thinks she is a cool mom….but a few years down the road she will regret all this freedom!

#Teases#Teen Mom#Tattoos#Piercing#Mtv#Covid#Instagram Stories
