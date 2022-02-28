ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To mask or not to mask? That is the question after CDC eases mask guidelines for fatigued nation

By John Bacon, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Federal health officials have relaxed mask recommendations for Americans living in areas of low or medium risk of COVID-19, but almost one-third of the U.S. population is not supposed to breathe a sigh of relief.

What are they supposed to do?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a color-coded map by counties revealing guidelines suggesting who could get reprieves from wearing masks indoors in their county. It's based on hospitalizations, hospital capacity and case numbers, the latter of which has dominated the metrics.

Green is good; it means low transmission. Yellow is medium transmission and orange is high transmission. Almost all of Connecticut is in the green. Almost all of West Virginia is orange. Most states are a mix.

Thirty percent of Americans remain in areas of high community transmission and should continue to wear masks in most public places under the guidelines. The CDC also suggests those Americans stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested for the coronavirus if they have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness, the CDC says.

NO MASKS FOR STATE OF THE UNION: Members of Congress can attend without masks .

But after two years of briefings, warnings and guidelines, does the CDC still have America's attention? Melissa Nolan, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health, says people trust their doctor for COVID-19 information more than the CDC or any public health department.

"People listen to CDC, but it’s really the informal conversations with one’s clinical providers in everyday appointments" that matter most, she said.

Ogbonnaya Omenka, an assistant professor and director of diversity at the Butler University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, stresses that health needs vary from person to person. Some people feel safer in masks, while others think they aren't necessary.

"At this point, especially following the continuing relaxation of guidelines, it’ll mainly be down to personal preferences," Omenka said.

Not everyone has the choice, because mask requirement decisions remain with state and local officials. Omenka said COVID-19 “fatigue” could be playing a role in some of those decisions.

"Is it the government responding to the attitude of the public toward the disease?" he said. "Or the public responding to the government’s attitude about the disease?"

But mandates are falling fast. California, Oregon, and Washington announced Monday that they are dropping mask requirements in schools in favor of mask recommendations.

A day earlier, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, also citing the sharp decline in daily new infections being seen across most of the nation, announced that the statewide mask mandate for schools would be lifted effective Wednesday.

"Because New Yorkers have stepped up, we can confidently remove the statewide mask requirement in our schools," Hochul said Sunday. "This is a huge step forward for our kids and communities."

Hours later, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced the city's public schools will be dropping the requirement for its 1 million students next Monday.

WHY PREGNANT PEOPLE WERE LEFT BEHIND: Vaccines moved at ‘warp speed’ to help the masses

However, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's decision to drop the statewide school mandate effective Monday didn't convince school officials in Chicago , the nation's fourth-largest public school system with 350,000 students. In a letter to parents and students, the district said masks will remain a requirement in its 650 schools.

School buildings are not like other indoor settings, the letter says.

“We all look forward to the day when masks will no longer be required in schools," the letter says. "We plan to work with our labor and public health partners on the best way to preserve a safe learning environment for all.”

The head of the American Medical Association says everyone should still keep that mask handy.

"We must grapple with the fact that millions of people in the U.S. are immunocompromised, more susceptible to severe COVID outcomes or still too young to be eligible for the vaccine," said Dr. Gerald Harmon, the AMA president. "In light of those facts, I personally will continue to wear a mask in most indoor public settings, and I urge all Americans to consider doing the same, especially in places like pharmacies, grocery stores, on public transportation."

Wearing a mask, physical distancing, and staying home if you’re sick are small but important protective measure that can help everyone stay safe, Harmon said.

ANOTHER BLEAK MILESTONE: As US surpasses 900,000 COVID-19 deaths, the trajectory of the pandemic remains uncertain

"While the omicron surge has declined, COVID-19 is not gone," he said. "We must remain adaptable and vigilant in confronting this unpredictable virus.”

Nolan struck a recently recurring theme heard from public health experts: We are now transitioning from an epidemic to an endemic phase. Like the flu, COVID-19 may always be with us.

"I anticipate that SARS-CoV-2 will likely become akin to influenza, where we have cases and deaths each year and some years are worse than others ... for perpetuity," Nolan said. "I anticipate CDC will create a permanent SARS-CoV-2 division and continue weekly surveillance, in similar fashion to their influenza program."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: To mask or not to mask? That is the question after CDC eases mask guidelines for fatigued nation

