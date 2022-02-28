ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help needed identifying man killed crossing I-805

By Domenick Candelieri
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office released a sketch of a man who was killed while crossing Interstate 805 in Mission Valley in January.

The incident happened on Jan. 12 when the man ran across northbound I-805 at the Interstate 8 interchange and was hit by a vehicle , according to witnesses. First responders were called to the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died on Jan. 18.

Medical crews who took him to the hospital said they did not find identification or personal property on the victim.

The Medical Examiner’s Office described the man as a Caucasian male, who was unshaven at the time of his death and had a tattoo on his arm. He appeared to be in his early 20s, was approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighed 135 pounds and had short brown hair and brown eyes. A fingerprint search with FBI, state and local agencies did not result in a match.

Anyone who may recognize the man was asked to contact the Medical Examiner’s Office Investigations Division at 858-694-2905 regarding Case 2022-00253.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

