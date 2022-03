Roddy Ricch has deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts shortly after getting negative reviews on a new song snippet. On Saturday (Feb. 5), the Compton rhymer shared a preview of an upcoming track titled "Out My Mind." "I been low, I been high/Out my body, out my mind/When you take my soul, take yo' time," Roddy croons on what appears to be the chorus of the track. "How many times did I losin' heavy/Wet the whole block they flop, they throwin' tantrum," he continues on the bass-heavy song. "How many times did I blow a bag on dancers?/Don't panic ’cause I'm havin' these racks and rocks/Meet me at the mountaintop/He gon' come ’round the bend with a mop."

HIP HOP ・ 27 DAYS AGO