Final Trailer For MORBIUS Starring Jared Leto

Cover picture for the articleTags: Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Jared Harris, Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Morbius, Tyrese Gibson. Let go of what you used to be. Discover who you’re meant to be. Watch this final trailer here below for MORBIUS...

epicstream.com

Jared Leto Teases Michael Keaton's Mystery Role in Morbius

Marvel Cinematic Studios is continuously crafting a bigger universe for Marvel, especially for the Spiderman franchise. From Tom Hardy's Venom, another brewing addition is Jared Leto's Morbius. After last year's release of Morbius' first teaser, we spotted a former Spiderman: Homecoming villain, Michael Keaton's The Vulture that instantly speculates a possible connection to Tom Holland's Peter Parker.
epicstream.com

Morbius Director Unveils How Jared Leto's Anti-Hero Relates to Wolverine and Magnetto

Morbius Director Unveils How Jared Leto's Anti-Hero Relates to Wolverine and Magnetto. Sony's Spiderman spinoff, Morbius will make its debut this year and we will witness Jared Leto as Morbius, The Living Vampire. While we don't have much information yet about the film, aside from it being an origin story, Morbius' director shares some details about the character and the film.
