Official Teaser For HBO And SKY Horror Comedy Limited Series THE BABY

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this official teaser for the HBO original eight-episode limited series THE BABY, from creators Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer, which debuts on SUNDAY, APRIL 24 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. A horror comedy co-production with SKY, and produced by SISTER...

EW.com

Shining Vale review: Courteney Cox is scary good in Starz horror-comedy

A fresh start brings fresh hell for a tormented writer in Shining Vale, the randy and wry horror-com from Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe). Though this gender-swapped homage to The Shining struggles to land on a consistent tone, it's a welcome showcase for Courteney Cox, back for her first series since Cougar Town.
iheart.com

HBO Just Released The New Teaser Trailer For "The Baby"

HBO is getting ready to release a new show next month about a baby that might just be a killer! There is going to be about 8 episodes and will come out on April 24th. Check out the teaser trailer up above and let us know your thoughts!
Detroit News

'Studio 666' review: Foo Fighters horror comedy less than killer

This one probably could have been a bonus DVD in the Foo Fighters box set. Like a jam session that goes on too long, Foo Fighters' rock 'n' roll horror-comedy "Studio 666" overstays its welcome. Dave Grohl and his bandmates star as themselves, multi-platinum rock royalty looking to shake the...
SFGate

Oscar Kennedy, Jack Rowan to Lead BBC Comedy Horror ‘Wrecked’

Oscar Kennedy (“Ladhood”) and Jack Rowan (“Noughts + Crosses”) have joined new BBC comedy horror series “Wrecked.”. Described as a “tense thriller” set aboard a cruise ship, the six-episode series is both comic with a “slice of slasher.” It is currently in production in Northern Ireland.
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Deadline

Alice Roosevelt Longworth Comedy Series In Works At HBO Max From Victor Fresco, Alexandra Petri & Kapital

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of former First Daughter Alice Roosevelt Longworth, a socialite, a writer and a force in 20th Century American politics, will be the subject of a half-hour comedy series in development at HBO Max. Based on the book Alice: Alice Roosevelt Longworth from White House Princess to Washington Power Broker by Stacy A. Cordery, the project comes from the Santa Clarita Diet team of writer-producer Victor Fresco, Tracy Katsky’s KatCo and Aaron Kaplan Kapital Entertainment. Co-written by Fresco and Alexandra Petri, a Washington Post columnist, Alice kicks off in 1901. Teddy Roosevelt is suddenly...
Collider

‘Renfield’ Adds James Moses Black to Nic Cage 'Dracula' Horror-Comedy

The movie-making business is back in full swing after the last couple of years dealing with countless on and off productions due to the pandemic. One of the most exciting films currently in production is the Nicolas Cage and Nicolas Hoult starring Universal monster movie Renfield and the upcoming horror film just landed another new cast member. Reported exclusively by Deadline, James Moses Black has joined the star-studded ensemble cast in an unknown role.
Washington Post

Dave Grohl battles demons, literally, in the horror-comedy ‘Studio 666’

It’s pretty obvious what the hook is for the movie “Studio 666,” a goofily lowbrow horror-comedy starring Dave Grohl and his band the Foo Fighters, set in a haunted house. “Hi, Dave Grohl,” says the chirpy Realtor (Leslie Grossman), greeting the genial, longhair rock frontman (playing a version of himself) as he arrives at the Encino mansion in which the film is set — and in which the band recorded their 10th album, “Medicine at Midnight,” under circumstances that Grohl has described as plagued by poltergeists.
Vulture

Fresh Is a Cannibal Horror Comedy That Lacks Bite

Sebastian Stan plays an entrepreneurial serial killer in Fresh, trolling for solitary women on the dating scene whom he kidnaps and holds captive, keeping them alive for as long as possible, while harvesting their flesh for a network of wealthy cannibals. Even worse, he’s the kind of foodie who insists on watching someone consume the dish he cooked for them and informing them of how much the ingredients cost. In the film’s best scene, Stan’s character, Steve, pushes a plate of pasta topped with a single murderous meatball toward Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), the film’s heroine, while holding forth on his personal journey into starting a monstrous meal-kit service as an instrumental version of “Exit Music (for a Film)” plays. It’s a facsimile of a bad date, where one party drones on about their interests and the other gets in the occasional question, only Noa is in chains, and before she takes a bite, she feels obliged to ask if the meat is her own.
thedailytexan.com

The Foo Fighters take on supernatural in rockin’ horror comedy ‘Studio 666’

This article contains spoilers for “Studio 666.”. Nothing beats the mixing of horror movies and rock music. They go together like peanut butter and jelly. The Foo Fighters make this crystal clear in their new satanic horror-comedy titled “Studio 666.” The film follows the Foo Fighters and their journey to create their 10th album in an old haunted house when suddenly, all hell breaks loose. Literally. Dave Grohl becomes possessed by a demon rock artist who killed his bandmates, leaving the rest of the band members with the duty of either saving their fearless leader or dying in the process.
Primetimer

HBO Max is developing a comedy series on President Theodore Roosevelt's eldest daughter from Better Off Ted and Santa Clarita Diet creator

Better Off Ted and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco is teaming with Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri on Alice, an adaptation of Stacy A. Cordery's 2008 book Alice: Alice Roosevelt Longworth from White House Princess to Washington Power Broker. Alice kicks off in 2001 when "Teddy Roosevelt is suddenly thrust into the presidency, bringing his seventeen-year-old daughter into the spotlight," according to Deadline. "The country has never seen anyone like Alice Roosevelt in the White House: a whip-smart, out-of-control teenager who races cars, parties unchaperoned with boys, and dares to speak her mind. Teddy’s at wits’ end, 'I can be Alice’s father, or I can be president of the United States. I cannot do both.' But the country loves her. Dubbed 'Princess Alice,' she becomes America’s first female celebrity. She will hold that spotlight for seven more decades. This true story series follows Alice as she grows from rebellious teenager to 'Washington’s other monument'— a power broker with a deadly wit capable of making or breaking careers with a single quip."
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
Popculture

HBO Max Renews Critically Praised Comedy Series for Season 2

HBO Max and CBC have ordered a second season of Sort Of, the critically acclaimed comedy which was a 2021 official selection at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. "We are so thrilled that we are able to dive back into the worlds of Sort Of, and to keep exploring the evolution of all our characters — including some new ones! — as they continue to investigate who they are in the world as friends, family members, lovers, and human beings," co-creator, showrunner, executive producer, and star Bilal Baig told Deadline.
