A water main break on Weedsport-Sennett and Turnpike Roads in the town of Sennett Friday has resulted in a boil water advisory being issued for residents in the area. The Cayuga County Health Department wants those that live on Weedsport-Sennett Road between Turnpike Road and the Village of Weedsport, including Shepherd Road to boil their water before use, along with residents on Turnpike Road from Weedsport-Sennett Road going west to the end of the public water line, including Wards Road.

WEEDSPORT, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO