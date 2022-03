Sometimes, we "journalists" (we're disc jockeys so we can put journalists in quotes) have to have some fun. I mean, its the perfect way to have the correct mindset to provide you entertainment. But sometimes, we "journalists" find something that entertains us and want to pass it on to you. Case in point is a video that I ran across on the Whataburger Fanatics Facebook group. It was a guy riding his horse into a Whataburger online pickup spot. This sent me down a brief rabbit hole of other people riding their horse to Whataburger. Came and have some fun with me.

