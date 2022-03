ASHLAND – There are now just two finalists to become the Director of Student Services for Ashland Public schools. Today, March 1, Erin Miller “announced her decision to withdraw from the director of student services candidate search. Miller, currently the director of student services for the Natick Public Schools, has decided to stay with her district,” said Ashland Superintendent of Schools Jim Adams in an email to families this morning.

ASHLAND, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO