Prevent Biometrics raises $5 million for advanced concussion-detecting mouthguard

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In India, technology has transformed financial services and has given rise to a whole new industry, popularly addressed as fintech. This industry has witnessed phenomenal growth in India and across the globe in the past few years. According to Inc42 data, between January and August 2021, fintech companies received funding worth $806 million, making up the second-largest share—18 per cent—in the fintech funding pie. It has witnessed magnificent growth because of easy credit business models such as peer-to-peer lending, BNPL and digital loans. It has also ushered innovation in ancillary industries or enablers of fintech space such as e-KYC, payments gateway, credit scoring, etc.
