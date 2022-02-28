ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Los Angeles Magazine removes three articles critical of former Santa Barbara Police spokesman

By Scott Sheahen
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njFWu_0eRXgNI200

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — In mid-March 2021, Los Angeles Magazine sent shockwaves across the South Coast when they posted an article accusing corruption in Santa Barbara. The article eventually was removed less than a year after it was published after it was proved to be factually inaccurate.

Guest writer, Mitchell Kriegman, known best for creating the Nickelodeon show “Clarissa Explains It All”, authored the article titled “In Sleepy Santa Barbara, a City Hall Insider Is Raising Eyebrows”. As of Monday, no other Kriegman articles appeared on the Los Angeles Magazine website.

On Friday evening, Los Angeles Magazine sent NewsChannel 3-12 an email notifying our newsroom the articles were removed.

The email was sent from a generic newsroom email reading, “This letter is to inform you of the removal of three articles from the Los Angeles Magazine website, www.lamag.com , which you have referenced and/or linked in your reporting. We request that you remove any and all links to the three LA Magazine articles referenced below.”

The other two articles were follow-ups to the original article. The first stated the Santa Barbara Police spokesman accused of corruption, Anthony Wagner, was placed on paid administrative leave. The second stated the third-party investigator found no conflict of interest.

In the original article, Kriegman accused Wagner of corruption during Santa Barbara's marijuana permitting selection process. And giving one of the three permits to a business that may have had a connection with Wagner, due to both being from San Diego.

As NewsChannel 3-12 reported, Wagner was one of seven members of a selection committee and SBPD hired a third-party investigation which concluded no conflict of interest was found.

NewsChannel 3-12 reported within days of the original article, Wagner demanded the article be removed citing inaccuracies. He later sued the magazine for $4.6 million dollars, which would have been his salary and benefits over the rest of his career in Santa Barbara.

NewsChannel 3-12 reached out to both Los Angeles Magazine and Wagner, Wagner said he has no comment at this time. And Los Angeles Magazine has yet to respond to NewsChannel 3-12's phone calls and emails.

Wagner did release a statement when the article first came out. He wrote in part, "The piece misstates and misrepresents my background, significant events in my life, and past professional interactions and personal relationships." And "Despite the fact that I personally provided him my direct phone number and email address -- the author did not reach out to me for comment prior to submission."

The post Los Angeles Magazine removes three articles critical of former Santa Barbara Police spokesman appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Santa Barbara teen arrested after explosive devices found in Arizona State dorm room: Campus police

An Arizona State University student is facing charges after explosive devices were found in his fifth-floor dorm room, according to campus police. ASU police said 19-year-old Logan Reynolds of Santa Barbara, California was arrested Monday and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of two counts of misconduct involving weapons. Phoenix TV station KPHO […]
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KRON4

Best West Coast small towns to live in

The American dream of buying a home in a quaint small town is still alive and well. In fact, a growing number of people consider rural living to be ideal: According to a Gallup poll conducted in December 2020, 48% of respondents said they would prefer to live in a town or rural area instead of a city or suburb—this represents a 9% increase from 2018. Rural areas also had the highest level of inbound moves in 2021, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Saurabh

This is why you should be extremely vigilant during Coyote mating season in Los Angeles County, CA

Image for Representational purpose OnlyPhoto by Geran de Klerk on Unsplash. Coyotes can be found all across California, including Los Angeles County. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the population ranges between 250,000 to 750,000 animals. The voice of a Coyote is quite unmistakable, consisting of varied howls, high-pitched yaps, and occasional dog-like barks. Coyotes can be found all across California, including Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Conflict Of Interest#The Los Angeles Magazine#Newschannel#La Magazine#Santa Barbara Police#Sbpd
KTLA

These are the least educated counties in California

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Channel 3-12

California police officer shot to death, suspect arrested

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in Northern California has been killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man he stopped for a traffic violation. Officials say Salinas Police Department Officer Jorge David Alvarado pulled over a car Friday night and the traffic stop turned into a shootout. At a news conference with The post California police officer shot to death, suspect arrested appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SALINAS, CA
NBC San Diego

‘She Was the Best Person': South Bay Mourns Loss of Community Leader

South Bay is mourning the loss of a charismatic community leader. Francine Maigue died Tuesday after battling Stage 4 lung cancer for three years. In addition to acting as a district director for former California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, Maigue was on the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Advisory Board and taught countless people how to dance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

2 Men Arrested After Simi Valley Police Detectives Uncover SoCal Theft Ring Targeting Home Depot Stores

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — Detectives uncovered an alleged organized retail theft ring behind dozens of heists from Home Depot stores throughout Southern California, Simi Valley police announced Thursday. Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of thefts at Home Depot stores across Southern California – 29-year-old Luis Delasancha of Anaheim and 45-year-old Prudencio Avelar-Lemus of Santa Ana, the alleged fence, both face charges of conspiracy, organized retail theft, and grand theft. (credit: Simi Valley Police Department) Simi Valley police say an investigation that started with the Nov. 8, 2021 theft of about $2,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, 575...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy