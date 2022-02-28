Official Trailer For LIFE AFTER DEATH WITH TYLER HENRY

The future looks quietly but unmistakably Asian in After Yang. It looks that way in a lot of movies, though it’s rarely portrayed as something positive. If the world to come is more Asian in these films, it’s usually also more dystopian, dense, and grimy, lit by neon hanzi or, in one of the most famous images in Blade Runner (and movies in general), a luminous geisha smiling down on a gloomy neo–Los Angeles from a skyscraper-size ad. Western filmmakers who have found the details of present-day eastern cities exotic enough to repurpose them and create a sense of temporal distance have, consciously or not, made those borrowed trappings a symptom of societies becoming more callous and crowded, more foreign, around main characters who invariably aren’t. This tradition is part of some of my favorite works of science fiction, and it has always given me a pang that the imagination can accommodate a shift in the cultural baseline, can even find cool in it, as long as it’s understood to signify a loss of soul.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO