Official Trailer For LIFE AFTER DEATH WITH TYLER HENRY

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released this official trailer for LIFE AFTER DEATH WITH TYLER HENRY. Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry offers clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family’s past in an intimate reality series. Quote from Tyler Henry: “I am so excited and grateful for this...

Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
ComicBook

Tim Considine, Spin and Marty and My Three Sons Actor, Dies at 81

Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey posts rare selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon’s public plea

As always, Mariah Carey is unbothered. Just a few days after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released a song dedicated to their relationship, the “We Belong Together singer shared a look at her Valentine’s Day, which she spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka. Clearly, she’s wasn’t spending her special day thinking about the Wild ‘N Out creator.
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
BBC

Writing 'Life and Death in the Warehouse'

At 9pm on 7th March, Life and Death in the Warehouse – a factual drama by the BAFTA winning team who created Killed by My Debt and The Left Behind – will air on BBC Three, BBC Wales and BBC iPlayer. It’s a beautiful, touching, shocking film about a group of young people working in a fulfilment centre. But one of the most surprising things about it for me is the fact that I wrote it. I mean I’m relatively new to TV writing, so how on earth did I get a gig like this?
Pitchfork

The Notorious B.I.G. Life After Death Box Set Announced

The Estate of Christopher Wallace has announced a super deluxe box set of the Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 sophomore album Life After Death, as Complex notes. It’s due out June 10 through Bad Boy, Rhino, and Atlantic Records. The box set consists of the original album and 12" releases of “Hypnotize,” “Mo Money Mo Problems,” “Sky’s the Limit,” and “Nasty Boy.” It also includes a commemorative booklet with rare photos, liner notes by Pitchfork contributor Sheldon Pearce, and commentary from team members who worked on the original release.
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Black Crab - Official Trailer

BLACK CRAB is a Swedish action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart by war. During a long, harsh winter, six soldiers embark on a covert mission across a frozen archipelago, risking their lives to transport a mysterious package that could end the war. As they enter hostile enemy territory, they have no idea what dangers lie ahead or who—if anyone—they can trust. But for speed skater turned soldier Caroline Edh, the mission is about something else entirely. Starring Noomi Rapace in a film directed by Adam Berg, BLACK CRAB follows six soldiers on a desperate mission to bring an end to the war which has destroyed their lives.
Vulture

After Yang Is a Gorgeous Movie About the Life and Death of a Robot

The future looks quietly but unmistakably Asian in After Yang. It looks that way in a lot of movies, though it’s rarely portrayed as something positive. If the world to come is more Asian in these films, it’s usually also more dystopian, dense, and grimy, lit by neon hanzi or, in one of the most famous images in Blade Runner (and movies in general), a luminous geisha smiling down on a gloomy neo–Los Angeles from a skyscraper-size ad. Western filmmakers who have found the details of present-day eastern cities exotic enough to repurpose them and create a sense of temporal distance have, consciously or not, made those borrowed trappings a symptom of societies becoming more callous and crowded, more foreign, around main characters who invariably aren’t. This tradition is part of some of my favorite works of science fiction, and it has always given me a pang that the imagination can accommodate a shift in the cultural baseline, can even find cool in it, as long as it’s understood to signify a loss of soul.
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
