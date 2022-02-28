ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Airline Rewards Programs

crossroadstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to dip your toes back into travel but feeling overwhelmed by all the different airline rewards programs? Confused about how to make the most of points and miles — especially in the waning months of a global pandemic?. Not to worry: You don’t need to be a...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Essence

Delta Airlines Partners With Hampton University In Propel Program

This marks the airline’s first time partnering with an HBCU. Delta Airlines announced a new partnership with Hampton University, marking the airline’s first time bringing a historically Black college or university (HBCU) aboard its Propel Collegiate Pilot Career Path Program, as reported by Blavity. Starting in 2018, Delta’s...
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Klarna brings Pay Now and rewards program to new markets to bolster customer loyalty

Klarna brought its rewards program to nine markets to help entice spending and expanded Pay Now's availability. The provider can use the rollouts to tighten customer relationships and loyalty. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
TECHNOLOGY
Mashed

Sam's Club Just A Made A Huge Change To Its Rewards Program

Sam's Club, the warehouse chain owned by the Walmart corporation, is known for its competitive prices and membership perks. Sam's Club sells bulk items at warehouse prices in direct competition with rival Costco. Sam's Club first opened in 1983 and was named after Walmart founder Sam Walton. Though Sam's Club reported $57.8 billion in sales for 2019, that figure is down about 2.3% from the previous year, according to the SEC. And in 2018, Walmart chose to close 63 Sam's Club locations across the country, some with little to no notice for its employees, reports Business Insider. But the Sam's Club website says the company still boasts over 600 locations nationwide. Part of the draw of club-style warehouses is the rewards and perks that come with the membership, beyond just the lower prices. The 40% lower price tag as opposed to regular grocery stores isn't too bad either (via Motley Fool). Sam's Club has recently changed its rewards program though, possibly in an effort to pull in new customers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ZDNet

Best crypto credit cards 2022: Cryptocurrency rewards

Increasingly, the world is going digital, and that includes how we spend. The cryptocurrency space is quickly evolving, which is why our team regularly monitors trends and new product launches to keep our thumb on the pulse of the industry. One new trend that is quickly gaining in popularity is the crypto rewards credit card.
CREDITS & LOANS
TravelNoire

The First Crypto and Tech Hotel Brand Announces Exclusive NFT Membership Rewards Program

As digital assets become popular, the travel industry is starting to embrace them. Companies are now looking to attract crypto holders worldwide, and booking travel with cryptocurrency is on the rise. Now, it is time for the NFTs to get aquatinted within the tourism sector. The Atlanta-based EV Hotel, the first crypto and tech hotel brand, announced in late February that the brand is creating an exclusive NFT membership for its clients as part of a visionary business approach that aims to combine comfort and technology hospitality space, equipped to innovate the current hotel loyalty programs. This is the first hotel with an NFT rewards program.
LIFESTYLE
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

