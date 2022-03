St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright wants fans to know that the players want to play baseball — but they have no choice but to wait for now. As the MLB lockout continues deep into what would have been spring training, anti-owner sentiment is on the rise. This is after Rob Manfred opted to cancel Opening Day and the first two series’ of the season thanks to a week of failed negotiations by MLB and the MLBPA.

MLB ・ 4 HOURS AGO