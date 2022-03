We hear from MLB players, the less it sounds like we’re anywhere close to the end of the lockout. On Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the league was canceling the upcoming season’s first two series after the players union and league failed to reach an agreement before the owner-imposed deadline. There’s been angry reaction from across the game’s best players — including from Mike Trout — to how the owners have operated since locking out the players in early December.

