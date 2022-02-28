ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Wildfire: Insurance Commissioner Demands Insurers Give Break To Homeowners

 2 days ago

Valley News

Insurance Commissioner Lara and state emergency agencies issue ‘Safer from Wildfires’ framework to protect existing home and communities

SACRAMENTO – Drawing on the direct experience of first responders, fire safety experts and the latest research on wildfires, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and emergency management leaders in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration Monday, Feb. 14, announced “Safer from Wildfires,” a new insurance framework that incorporates wildfire safety measures to help save lives while making homes and businesses more resilientCalifornia residents can view the recorded event on the Department of Insurance’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/insurancecagov/videos/292620959556743. “Safer from Wildfires” provides a list of achievable, effective actions that will help reduce risk for property owners, including community-wide safety recommendations to prevent the spread of wildfi.
Modesto Bee

California used facial recognition software to combat insurance fraud. Is it time to scrap it?

ID.me was touted by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a crucial tool in combating unemployment insurance fraud, and the system was credited with being a huge help in doing just that. But now, California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office is urging lawmakers to take another look at ID.me. And ID.me, under pressure from Washington lawmakers and others, is saying it will offer alternatives to the controversial facial recognition system.
ABC10

New California rules aim to lower property insurance rates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's insurance commissioner announced new rules on Friday aimed at lowering premiums for people who make improvements to their property to resist wildfires. Ricardo Lara said the new rules will require insurance companies to factor property owners' improvements into the pricing of residential and commercial coverage....
Bradenton Herald

Insurer with 140,000 Florida homeowners policies loses rating. New carrier may step in.

One of Florida’s largest property insurers could be going out of business after a ratings agency withdrew its assessment of St. Johns Insurance Co. on Thursday. Without its “A” rating, St. Johns’ 140,000 customers in Florida could be forced to find new coverage. The state’s Office of Insurance Regulation said it was working with the company to find options to ensure its customers wouldn’t lose coverage.
WMBB

Insurance coverage could change for some homeowners

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several insurance companies have announced the cancellation of some policies of a halt to new business in Florida but not for the reason you think. Trey Hutt with Hutt Insurance Agency said it’s not hurricanes causing the mass exodus of insurance companies from the state — it’s fraud and litigation. […]
Marin Independent Journal

Marin candidate for insurance commissioner duels with incumbent

It appears the gloves are off in Assemblyman Marc Levine’s bid to unseat state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in the June 7 primary. Both Levine and Lara have recently sent out mailers designed to tarnish the reputation of their opponent. Levine’s mailer charges Lara with corruption for accepting money from insurance companies seeking favors. The headline on the mailer asserts, “Re-electing Ricardo Lara would mean endorsing his corruption as insurance commissioner.”
FOXBusiness

Does homeowners insurance cover plumbing issues?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Keeping...
Citrus County Chronicle

Lawsuit abuse affecting homeowners insurance

I read with interest, the main editorial in the Sunday, Feb. 13, Chronicle regarding homeowner’s insurance. As a 30-plus year professional in the trust and insurance business, I would like to outline why we were all experiencing insurance sticker shock and worse, mass cancellations. Pay close attention, this is...
WCPO

$5 per gallon gas could be coming soon for California, as US gas prices rise

On Wednesday California gas prices hit a record high of at least $4.72 a gallon, on average according to AAA's gas prices map. As CNN Business reported, multiple factors, including a switch to renewable fuel sources, could see gas prices rising nationally. According to AAA, the U.S. national average for regular-grade gasoline was at $3.51. The previous highest recorded average price for regular unleaded was $4.11.
ABC13 Houston

Rising interest rates create a new challenge for first-time homebuyers

The housing market has been unforgiving to first-time buyers like Kirstin Harris. "You have to be so competitive," she told ABC News. "By the time we even like a house to put in an offer, it's already gotten an offer that's been accepted." Harris and her family are trying to...
WEHT/WTVW

Disaster homeowners asked to file insurance before applying for FEMA aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – FEMA officials says Kentucky homeowners living in one of the 16 disaster-designated counties and are covered by homeowner’s insurance should file a claim with their insurance company or agent as soon as they can before applying with FEMA. FEMA officials also say they cannot duplicate insurance settlements or other benefits according […]
