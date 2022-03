At the Austin chapter of No Lights No Lycra, you can truly dance like nobody's watching—even if you have two left feet.Started in Australia, No Lights No Lycra is a pitch black, sober dance party that has attracted at least 500,000 dancers across worldwide chapters since 2009. There’s one chapter in Austin, held every other Tuesday by couple Leila Sales and Brian Pennington at West China Tea House.Sales and Pennington, a dancing lover who could go out “five nights a week” and a 20-year DJ, respectively, found out about the event through a recently sober friend and became regulars at...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO