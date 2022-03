Mark Zuckerberg has given his employees a new name as part of a widespread rebrand.Staff will be known as “metamates”, Mr Zuckerberg said, as he revealed a whole set of new principles in a meeting with staff.They also include the replacement of its infamous catchphrase “move fast”, with “move fast together”. “Be bold” will also be replaced with “build awesome things”.Mr Zuckerberg also revealed new values, including a commitment to “focus on long term impact” and not to “nice ourselves to death”.It was one of those new value that has prompted the most confusion and mockery after it was made...

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO