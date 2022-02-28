Hannah Rankin to defend world titles in Glasgow against Alejandra Ayala of Mexico

India opened their account at the first ISSF World Cup of the year in Cairo on Tuesday, winning a gold in the men's 10m pistol and a silver in the women's event through Saurabh Chaudhary and Esha Singh respectively. While Saurabh won his ninth gold medal at World Cups, it was Esha's first medal in the competition. Now, there may be a vast difference between the two shooters in terms of experience, but they were each getting their first sighter of the new scoring format in the 10m rifle and 10m pistol events that the ISSF hopes will be in place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO