Hannah Rankin to defend world titles in Glasgow against Alejandra Ayala of Mexico

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHannah Rankin will make the first defence of her super welterweight world title against Alejandra Ayala of Mexico in Glasgow on 23 April. The 31-year-old Scot...

bjpenndotcom

Valentina Shevchenko set to defend flyweight title at UFC 275 against Taila Santos

Valentina Shevchenko has her next flyweight title defense set. Shevchenko is booked to face Taila Santos at UFC 275 on June 11, according to MMAFighting although contracts have not been signed at this time. The event is targeted to take place in Singapore, Ariel Helwani reported on Tuesday, although no official location has been announced. The main event of the card will see Glover Teixeira defend his light heavyweight belt against Jiri Prochazka.
UFC
Sports Illustrated

Star Boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko Joins Territorial Defense Battalion in Ukraine

Former world champion boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko has joined a territorial defense battalion in Ukraine as the country continues its ongoing conflict after invasion by Russia. The Ukrainian appears in a Facebook photo in what appears to be a military combat uniform on Sunday. Lomachenko traveled to Greece during the first day of the invasion on Thursday but returned to his home in Odessa to reunite with his family, according to ESPN.
COMBAT SPORTS
Savannah Marshall
Hannah Rankin
BBC

Lee Selby: Welshman to fight Gustavo Lemos in Argentina

Former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby will fight in Argentina as he faces the undefeated Gustavo Lemos in a final eliminator to meet lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. The fight is scheduled for Saturday, 26 March at Luna Park in Buenos Aires. Selby lost a split decision to Kambosos at...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Katie Boulter wins in Lyon, Heather Watson through in Monterrey

Britain's Katie Boulter progressed to the last 16 of the Lyon Open after fighting back to beat Ana Konjuh. The 25-year-old fought back to knock out sixth seed Konjuh of Croatia 5-7 6-0 6-3. Boulter had breezed through qualifying to secure her place in the main draw and will next...
SPORTS
Reuters

Sloane Stephens snaps long title drought at Guadalajara

2022-02-28 06:56:27 GMT+00:00 - Sloane Stephens is a winner once more. The 28-year-old Floridian, who captured the US Open in 2017, captured her first tournament championship in almost four years on Sunday when she won the Abierto Akron Zapopan. She held on to beat Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic by a margin of 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the title.
SPORTS
BBC

Scottish Premiership: Which club will claim the final European place?

With just over two months of the Scottish Premiership season left, and certain narratives appearing all but sewn up, the race for Europe is more closely contested than ever. The title battle has been an Old Firm power struggle for some time now, while the push to avoid the drop increasingly looks a straight fight between Dundee and St Johnstone.
SOCCER
#Glasgow#Mexico#Bouts#Boxing#Combat#Swedish#Wba#Ibo#Boxrec#British#Wbo#English
ESPN

Cairo ISSF World Cup 2022: New shooting points system explained

India opened their account at the first ISSF World Cup of the year in Cairo on Tuesday, winning a gold in the men's 10m pistol and a silver in the women's event through Saurabh Chaudhary and Esha Singh respectively. While Saurabh won his ninth gold medal at World Cups, it was Esha's first medal in the competition. Now, there may be a vast difference between the two shooters in terms of experience, but they were each getting their first sighter of the new scoring format in the 10m rifle and 10m pistol events that the ISSF hopes will be in place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
WORLD
BBC

Josh Kerr: Scot records new British & European indoor mile records in Boston

Josh Kerr set new British and European indoor mile records and moved third in the world list in Boston on Sunday. His three minutes 48.87 seconds at the Boston University Last Chance meet was more than three seconds inside fellow Briton Peter Elliott's 1990 mark. The Olympic bronze medallist shaved...
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Fabio Fognini explains his Davis Cup absence

Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini explained his absence from the Italian Davis Cup team as he revealed he pulled his calf at the Rio Open. Fognini, ranked at No. 38 in the world, enjoyed a strong run in Rio de Janeiro despite contracting a calf injury in the quarterfinal. In...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Spanish Amateur, everything's ready in Jerez

Everything is ready for the Spanish International Amateur Championship, the tournament scheduled from Tuesday 1 to Sunday 6 March which will be divided on the Sherry Golf Jerez courses in Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz) and the Real Club Pineda in Seville, stages respectively of the men's competition (Copa SM el Rey) and women's competition (Copa SM la Reina).
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal sends clear warning from Indian Wells

The 21-time Major champion Rafael Nadal did not take too much time to celebrate the 91st ATP title claimed on Saturday in Acapulco. The Spaniard is already in Indian Wells, preparing for the season's first Masters 1000 event, eager to extend his perfect start of the season and chase the season's fourth title.
TENNIS

