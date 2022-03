Duke was playing to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive, but those dreams were all but dashed in the second round of the ACC women’s tournament on Thursday. Miami defeated the Blue Devils, 61-55. Duke probably needed at least two wins to extend its season beyond Greensboro. After a come-from-behind win over Pittsburgh in the opening round, there was no more tournament magic left in the tank.

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO