Russian propaganda video from 2018 shows nukes hitting Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A video from 2018 is resurfacing on social media after Russia’s Dictator, Vladimir Putin, ordered his nuclear forces into “special combat readiness,” on Sunday.

In the video, Putin claims that the country has an “invincible” nuclear-powered cruise missile that is capable of striking any place on the planet.

The animated video that accompanied the threat showed missiles raining down on what appears to be Florida.

Putin claimed that the country also had a nuclear-powered underwater drone that couldn’t be intercepted. He added that Russia also tested a new heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, called Sarmat.

“I’d like to stress that Russia’s growing military might does not threaten anyone, and we have never planned to use this potential for offensive, even more so aggressive purposes,” Putin said at the time. “We are not threatening anyone, and have no intention to attack anyone or grab anything from anyone at gunpoint.

