The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off at the end of February and runs through March 20. While the event features no shortage of attractions, each year, one of the main draws is the decadent food available during the nearly monthlong Houston happening. From funnel cakes layered in toppings and giant turkey legs to Frito pie, here's a quick look at some of the choicest social media food posts from this year's event.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO