Illinois Congressman’s Staffer Accused of Illegally Giving Himself $80K Bonus

By Anna Venarchik
 4 days ago
A former congressional staffer for House Representative Brad Schneider (D-IL) has been accused of giving himself over $80,ooo in unauthorized bonuses. Sterling Carter worked for Schneider...

Federal Judge Strikes Down Bid to Keep Madison Cawthorn Off Ballot

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) will be allowed to run for Congress again despite his actions on Jan. 6, a federal judge ruled Friday. Chief District Court Judge Richard Myers shot down a request by constitutional scholars and activists to disqualify Cawthorn for his role in the events of Jan. 6, which included speaking at the “Stop the Steal” rally and posting a tweet encouraging “a solitary few” to fight for “the future of this Republic.” The lawyers who filed the case against Cawthorn hinged their argument on a “disqualification clause” in the U.S. Constitution’s 14th amendment, CNN reported, but the judge ruled that the law was nullified upon an 1872 law passed by Congress. The ruling is still subject to an appeal, though the deadline is tight—candidate filings for congressional races closed on Friday in advance of the May 17 primaries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Becomes Latest State to Restrict Abortions, Even for Rape Victims

Florida’s legislature passed a sweeping anti-abortion bill late Thursday that bans the procedure after 15 weeks—with no exceptions for rape or incest. The only exceptions will be made for woman at serious risk of medical complications, and for fatal fetal abnormalities, according to CNN. The bill, which is expected to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, makes Florida the latest red state to restrict abortions as the Supreme Court weighs the future of the landmark Roe v. Wade case. The bill received swift pushback from Democrats including President Joe Biden, who called it part of “the continued erosion of women’s constitutional rights.” Separately, the Florida legislature is also expected to pass another controversial bill preventing teachers from speaking to students about matters involving sexuality and gender. It has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics.
FLORIDA STATE
Enraged Sleuth Outs D.C. Public Transit Worker as Alleged Capitol Rioter

An employee of Washington, D.C.’s public transit system has been arrested and charged with four misdemeanors for allegedly participating in last year’s Capitol riot. He was outed to the FBI by a citizen motivated by a “sense of outrage regarding the attacks on law enforcement during the events of January 6,” according to a newly-unsealed criminal complaint. The unidentified civilian who outed Iraj Javid, an IT specialist for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), submitted a collage of photos gathered by volunteer investigative outfit, the Sedition Hunters. FBI agents then confirmed his identity through a close friend, a church buddy, and Javid’s manager at the transit agency. Further sealing the deal, Javid’s cellphone pinged off towers near the Capitol that day, and “utilized an antenna physically located in the Capitol Visitor Center, which is located inside the US Capitol Building, between 2:17 p.m. and 2:51 p.m….on January 6, 2021,” according to the complaint.
WASHINGTON, DC
Kentucky Jailer Accused of Strangling Inmate Then Lying About It

A Kentucky jail deputy has been busted for allegedly strangling a pre-trial inmate then lying about it twice. The feds allege Gregory Evans, 50, assaulted the inmate in Madison County Detention Center in April 2020. But in a follow-up report, he claimed that the inmate had refused to obey a command to turn and face the wall, and had tried to pull away from deputies. In a subsequent interview with the FBI, Evans allegedly doubled down, saying he’d ordered the inmate to face the wall repeatedly but he refused. Both claims were false, the Department of Justice said in a press release announcing that Evans had been indicted for violating the inmate’s right to be free from excessive force, falsifying records and lying to the FBI.
KENTUCKY STATE
Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr.’s Fiancée

The House select committee probing the Capitol riot issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle on Thursday, compelling her to testify on matters related to Jan. 6 after she agreed to appear voluntarily before them last week—but abruptly ended her deposition mid-interview. Guilfoyle, a former Trump campaign adviser and current fiancée to Donald Trump Jr., “apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds” for the Trump rally that took place prior to the insurrection, according to the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS). “The Select Committee is seeking information from her about these and other matters,” he wrote, after she “backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview.” Guilfoyle came before the committee on Feb. 25, but ended proceedings after committee members began participating in the session, according to a statement from her attorney. The one-time Fox News host also accused panel members of leaking her appearance to the media, an allegation they denied.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fake Spy Gets 6 Years for Duping Billionaire Michael Goguen

In a case built for cinema, a fake CIA veteran conned his billionaire boss into spending millions of dollars on pretend paramilitary missions, until the scam abruptly imploded. On Thursday, the defendant, Matthew Marshall, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, plus roughly $3 million in restitution. According to court filings, Marshall had convinced the billionaire venture capitalist Michael Goguen to wire him around $2 million in several payments, including $750,000 in 2015 “to strike Syrian Terrorist Leaders.” He pleaded guilty last November. The Daily Beast published a long investigation into the saga a month later; Marshall’s case was merely a single thread in the web of controversies involving Goguen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
