Illinois Congressman’s Staffer Accused of Illegally Giving Himself $80K Bonus

The House select committee probing the Capitol riot issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle on Thursday, compelling her to testify on matters related to Jan. 6 after she agreed to appear voluntarily before them last week—but abruptly ended her deposition mid-interview. Guilfoyle, a former Trump campaign adviser and current fiancée to Donald Trump Jr., “apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds” for the Trump rally that took place prior to the insurrection, according to the panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS). “The Select Committee is seeking information from her about these and other matters,” he wrote, after she “backed out of her original commitment to provide a voluntary interview.” Guilfoyle came before the committee on Feb. 25, but ended proceedings after committee members began participating in the session, according to a statement from her attorney. The one-time Fox News host also accused panel members of leaking her appearance to the media, an allegation they denied.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO