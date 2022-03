Feb 28 (Reuters) - Atos set out on Monday its full-year guidance as the head of the French IT consulting group expects 2022 to be “a pivotal year for the group”.

The company, which develops solutions in data management, business applications and cybersecurity, forecast revenue growth at constant currency of -0.5% to +1.5% in 2022, leading to an operating margin of 3% to 5%. (Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Chris Reese)