BOSTON (CBS) — If the Patriots are going to keep J.C. Jackson in Foxboro, it’s looking like they’ll have to sign him as a free agent. That is according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who said Friday that it’s unlikely that the Patriots will employ the franchise tag to keep Jackson under contract for another season. “There was some wondering were the Patriots going to tag J.C. Jackson, keep him around for another year and potentially try to work out something long-term. I am told the tag is not expected to be applied to J.C. Jackson,” Rapoport said. “Which means Mr. INT,...

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO