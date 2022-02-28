Oregon Parents Outraged Over Bill Shielding Superintendents From Dismissal
"We want to support our duly elected officials but we feel we are losing our voice," said an Oregonians for Liberty in Education representative about SB...www.newsweek.com
Why do we need a bill protecting the superintendent from reprisal for following the law? Isn't that what he/she is supposed to do? Who wants to punish for following the law? Is this the real reason behind the firings recently? Questions that don't need to be answered today, but I see more investigation on my part.
Brown better change her tune. You don’t want parents mader than they already are. Democrats are so done.
They may not be able to be fired, but they can be held financially accountable. Look up bonds for the win , they can be sued and held financially for their actions...
