‘The Low End Theory’: Rene Rosado, Eddie Martinez, Ricky Russert & Scotty Tovar Board Indie Thriller

By Rosy Cordero
 4 days ago
Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Rene Rosado ( The Conners , Major Crimes ), Eddie Martinez ( The Sinner , Narcos: Mexico ), Ricky Russert ( I, Tonya , Queen Bees ), and actor/rapper Scotty Tovar ( Empire , The Mosquito Coast ) have joined the cast of the indie thriller The Low End Theory from Atomic Features Production.

They join previously announced lead Sofia Yepes who is also a co-writer and producer on the film. The Low End Theory —based on a story by Yepes—centers around Raquel (Yepes), an aspiring beats producer in the low-budget hip-hop world moonlighting as a drug money launderer, who ends up stealing from her crime-lord boss to pay off debts owed by the woman with whom she is having an obsessive affair.

The project reunites Yepes with Francisco Ordoñez , who wrote the screenplay for The Low End Theory and will also serve as the films’ director in his debut. Yepes’ first on-screen role was in Ordoñez’s short film s t. paul , winner of the Imagen Foundation award.

“I grew up almost never seeing people that looked like me in the films I loved, and it’s my hope that we can now start to inhabit the classic Hollywood genres with our unique perspectives and experiences,” said Yepes in a statement to Deadline.  “In the years since Francisco first cast me in st. paul , we have built a close-knit community of Latinx storytellers that have supported each other’s artistic endeavors, and this film is an outcome of that.”

Added Ordoñez, “Sofia and I have dreamt of bringing this project to fruition for many years, so it’s gratifying to arrive in a film climate that is finally supporting diverse and representative stories like this one. We hope that this film, while deeply personal, can also be universal in its appeal, both within our communities and beyond them.”

Described as a fresh take on a film noir, the movie is one of the first to take this classic genre and set it within the Latinx and LGBTQ+ world, and its crew will be heavily represented by these communities.

“This film is an exciting opportunity for our company to continue its focus on stories and filmmakers from traditionally underrepresented communities. As producers who came up on the creative side ourselves, our mission is to support, protect and empower these filmmakers to achieve their vision, and bring their distinct and compelling voices to the marketplace,” said producer Daniel Ragussis of Atomic Features.

The Low End Theory is executive produced by Isabel Echeverry and Kathy Boyanovich of Kontako; Gabriela Gonzalez of Forward Motion Entertainment, a board member of the Latino Filmmakers Network; as well as Justice Hardy, Armando Hernandez, Eloy Mendez, and Scott Minerd of Guggenheim Investments.

Susan Shopmaker and Matthew Lessall are casting the film set to shoot in Los Angeles this summer.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Comedian Bill Burr To Write & Direct Comedy ‘Old Dads’ For Miramax; Will Star Alongside Bobby Cannavale And Bokeem Woodbine

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian and actor Bill Burr (F Is for Family) is writing, directing and starring alongside Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire) and Emmy nominee Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) in the original comedy Old Dads, which Miramax has come aboard to produce in conjunction with Burr's All Things Comedy. Burr's feature directorial debut centers on a middle-aged father (Burr) and his two best friends (Cannavale and Woodbine) who after selling their company to a millennial, find themselves out of step and behind the times as they hilariously struggle to navigate a changing world of culture, career and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Andy Wolk’s ‘Rough Magic’, ‘Jill Gutowitz’s Short ‘The Ladies’ Set Casts; Freestyle, Screen Media, Uncork’d Acquisitions; ‘Have You Heard about Greg?’ Release Date; More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Amendola (Stargate SG-1) will topline Rough Magic: Exit Shakespeare, a new film from veteran TV director Andy Wolk (The Practice) and Silver Spring Road Films that has recently wrapped production. The film is set in 1611 on a single night where Shakespeare (Amendola) is at a crisis point in his career. It's about how writers age, their jealousies, resentments, and regrets, why they can't revisit their old glories, and how their writing can overwhelm their life. Shakespeare has sacrificed much of his family life for his theatrical success and now—haunted with guilt about...
MOVIES
Deadline

Studiocanal Boards Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Families Like Ours’

Studiocanal has boarded Another Round creator Thomas Vinterberg's Families Like Ours, his first TV drama. Canal+/TV2 Denmark's show reunites the Danish director with Lars Von Trier's production company Zentropa, while Studiocanal distributed Mads Mikkelsen-starring Academy Award-winner Another Round. Studiocanal will co-produce and distribute Families Like Ours, which takes place in summertime Denmark where everything seems normal but is about to be disrupted. After a flood slowly takes over the country, the country is gradually evacuated. Laura is a high school student in love for the first time and on the brink of graduating, when news of the evacuation breaks, a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Christopher Ammanuel Boards L.A. Uprising Thriller ‘Clash’ (Exclusive)

Christopher Ammanuel and Dylan Arnold have grabbed lead roles opposite Tyrese Gibson, Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood in director Ariel Vromen's feature thriller Clash. The indie, earlier known as April 29, 1992, is written by Sascha Penn and takes place on the first night of the 1992 L.A. uprising after four LAPD officers were found not guilty for using excessive force in the videotaped beating and arrest of Rodney King.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Encanto' Extends Winning Streak for Disney+ on Streaming ChartNetflix's 'Vikings: Valhalla': TV ReviewStudio Profit Report: Disney Dives as Sony Soars, Paramount Rises Clash centers on a custodian who brings...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Russert
Person
Alfonso Cuarón
Person
Gabriela Gonzalez
Deadline

Angelina Jolie Strikes Three-Year Deal With Fremantle For Film, TV Series & Docs; Sets Adaptation Of Alessandro Baricco’s ‘Without Blood’

Angelina Jolie has struck a three-year international agreement with Fremantle to produce a slate of films, TV series and documentaries. The Oscar-winning Girl, Interrupted, Mr & Mrs Smith and Changeling actress, who is a Special Envoy for the UN refugee agency, will produce, direct or star in each on a case-by-case basis as she seeks to tell stories that are sophisticated, powerful and internationally focused, including local language projects. The first will be an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco's international bestseller Without Blood, which she will produce and direct in Italy, with more set to be announced shortly. Jolie...
MOVIES
Deadline

Focus Features Sets Fall Theatrical Day & Date For Sundance Pick-Up ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’

Focus Features, Peacock, and Monkeypaw Productions have set Sept. 2 as their theatrical day-and-date release date for Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. The studios picked up the movie from Daniel Kaluuya's 59% Productions in early February out of Sundance and made it known that it would go in cinemas and on Uni's sister streaming service Peacock. The movie follows the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall), who carries an immense responsibility on her shoulders. After a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the church...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘After Yang’ AI Drama From A24, Plus ‘Huda’s Salon’, ‘Great Freedom’ & ‘Dear Mr. Brody’ At The Arthouse – Specialty Preview

A4 presents Kagonada's second feature After Yang in limited release, the latest in the distributor's varied indie slate ahead of wide-release horror slasher X on 3/18 and sci-fi adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once on 3/25 — which is also opening SXSW Film Festival. This is a weekend where The Batman casts a long shadow, but the specialty market is also hungry for new content with moviegoers demonstrably, measurably, more willing to return to theaters in person. A24 has been a strong voice in the pandemic-scarred cinema landscape. Green Knight, Zola and C'mon, C'mon helped...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Alien’ Standalone Movie In The Works With Fede Alvarez Directing For Hulu

Don't Breathe filmmaker Fede Alvarez is set to write and helm an original Alien movie for 20th Century studios. Alvarez will direct the movie for Hulu as part of 20th's deal to provide 10 pics a year to the Disney owned OTT service. Alvarez's pitch is reportedly completely separate from the previous movies, Deadline has confirmed. Ridley Scott, who directed the 1979 original and two millennial editions, will produce through his Scott Free banner. The new Alien movie also will be distinct from Noah Hawley's FX TV series, which network boss John Landgraf has said won't feature Sigourney Weaver's...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Low End Theory#Short Film#Scotty Tovar Board#Imagen Foundation
Deadline

Justin Lin To Executive Produce Drama ‘Delia Graves And The Order Of Merlin’ From Phillip Iscove In Works At NBC

NBC has put in development Delia Graves and the Order of Merlin, a drama from Sleepy Hollow co-creator Phillip Iscove, Justin Lin and his Perfect Storm Entertainment and Universal Television, where Lin is under a deal. Written by Iscove, Delia Graves and the Order of Merlin revolves around the title character Delia, a coroner in a small town where mysterious and unexplainable crimes are on the rise. Fearing for her safety her estranged mother shows up after 20 years to reveal that Delia had a spell cast on her at birth that will allow...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Milo Ventimiglia To Star In & Produce ‘The Company You Keep’ Drama Pilot At ABC

Milo Ventimiglia has potentially found his next starring vehicle. The This Is Us actor is to star in and exec produce The Company You Keep, a con-artist drama that has landed a pilot order at ABC. The project, which is based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2, follows con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma. A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the "family business" so he can get out...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Notes On The Season: ‘Belfast’ And The Ukraine Connection, ‘CODA’s Ascension & How Sam Elliott May Have Just Helped ‘Power Of The Dog’s Oscar Campaign

A column chronicling events and conversations on the awards circuit.  I always have begun this column with the above line that it is all about "events and conversations on the awards circuit", but sadly in the past two years the great percentage of those "events and conversations" have moved online into the virtual universe. It's how we learned to keep the awards machine going, and the industry chugging along, inside a global pandemic that just never seemed to stop. However, Sunday night we had a SAG awards show that seemed, well, like a SAG awards show again,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘The Batman’ Currently Soaring To $110M Opening After $55M Friday — Evening Update

FRIDAY UPDATE 6:16PM: Comscore is back online, with numbers trickling in and industry estimates are seeing at least $110M for The Batman over three days after what is expected to be a $55M Friday (including previews). The anticipation by many is that these numbers for the near-three hour movie should grow. As of this minute, Batman is the 6th best opening for March after Beauty and the Beast ($174.7M), Batman v. Superman ($166M), Captain Marvel ($153.4M), The Hunger Games ($152.5M) and Alice in Wonderland ($116.1M). This is a fantastic result not only for the industry; the biggest opening to date in 2022, but it's also a...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Film At Lincoln Center Sets Dates For 60th NY Film Festival, Promotes Vet Execs Eugene Hernandez And Dennis Lim

Film at Lincoln Center has promoted two key members of its leadership team and also confirmed September 30 to October 16 as the dates for the New York Film Festival. Dennis Lim has been elevated to artistic director of the festival, becoming the first person to hold that title since the first edition in 1963. Eugene Hernandez has been upped to SVP of FLC and executive director of the festival. He will continue to steer strategy for the organization, including as publisher of Film Comment. Both execs are longtime fixtures of the New York film...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Kraven The Hunter’: Alessandro Nivola To Play Villain In Sony’s Marvel Pic

EXCLUSIVE: The Many Saints of Newark star Alessandro Nivola is set to join Sony Pictures' Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role. It's unknown who Nivola will be playing other than it being the villain in the film. He joins a cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe and Fred Hechinger J.C. Chandor is directing the pic with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk penned the screenplay. Sony had no comment on Nivola's casting. One of Sony Pictures' universe of Marvel characters, Kraven is...
MOVIES
Deadline

NBC Greenlights U.S. Version Of John De Mol’s ‘Million Dollar Island’ From Stephen Lambert’s Studio Lambert

NBC has been unveiled as the network behind the U.S. version of John de Mol's Million Dollar Island (working title), the high-stakes social experiment that will be produced by Stephen Lambert's Circle and Gogglebox producer Studio Lambert. De Mol's Talpa is producing the Dutch version, revealed exclusively by Deadline in January, which premieres Sunday on SBS6, with Amazon Prime Video taking day-and-date SVoD second window in The Netherlands. Lambert's All3Media-owned outfit is also producing a UK version, and the move represents the first time the veteran UK formats guru and The Voice and Big Brother creator de...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Acapulco’ Renewed For Season 2 At Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed its bilingual comedy series Acapulco for a second season. Production will begin this spring with a return to Mexico. Executive produced by Eugenio Derbez, Acapulco tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. Season two picks up right on the heels of season one. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home, and a new love interest who just might rival the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Kimi ending explained: what happens in Zoë Kravtiz's new thriller?

Kimi, out on Sky Cinema now in the UK, stars Zoë Kravitz as Angela Childs, a tech worker with agoraphobia. It's the perfect set-up for a Rear Window-esque thriller. Instead of binoculars, Angela does her spying professionally. She works for a tech company called Amygdala, trawling through the audio recordings of their new smart-speaker, Kimi, rectifying places where the speaker has misunderstood its commands.
MOVIES
Deadline

IDA Awards: ‘Flee’ Wins Top Honor, ‘Summer Of Soul’ Nabs Three Awards, Teeing Up Oscar Showdown [Full Winners List]

UPDATED from 6:28 p.m. story with quotes from IDA Awards winners and IDA executive director Rick Pérez: Flee and Summer of Soul divided honors at the 37th Annual IDA Awards tonight, with Flee claiming Best Feature Documentary, and Summer of Soul capturing three awards, including best director for Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson [full winners list below]. Flee, the animated story of a gay Afghan youth who fled his homeland for life in the West, bested nine other contenders for Best Feature, including rivals Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), and fellow Oscar...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Players’: Ely Henry Joins Paramount+ Esports Series As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Ely Henry (Connecting) has joined the cast of Players, Paramount+ upcoming esports series. Players comes from American Vandal co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Funny or Die, Riot Games and CBS Studios. Co-created and executive produced by Yacenda and Perrault, who also directs, Players follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

