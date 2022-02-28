ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Actor-Producers Will Smith and Jessica Chastain Could Create a New Oscars Trend

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22TSpx_0eRXbOLo00

Click here to read the full article.

Will Smith and Jessica Chastain walked away with leading actor and actress statuettes for their performances in “ King Richard ” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” at the SAG Awards. Their success has catapulted the two to the forefront of their respective Oscar races, which could create a first in Academy Awards history. It also shows that if performers want a date with a major acting award, they may have to make their own opportunities happen instead of passively waiting around for Hollywood to present them with a killer script.

If the two actors, who are both on their third Oscar noms for acting, manage to pull off wins, it would be the first time two actors won for movies they produced. In addition, they would be the third and fourth in the 94-year history of the Oscars to achieve it.

The possible frontrunners would follow last year’s best actress winner Frances McDormand for “Nomadland,” which also won best picture, making her the first woman to win both categories the same night. McDormand was the second to produce herself to an acting win preceded by Laurence Olivier, who directed, produced and was an uncredited writer for the best picture winner “Hamlet” (1949), and won best actor. However, during the time when the statuette was given to the studio for the Academy’s top prize, Olivier wasn’t officially credited as a winner or nominee. The rule would change two years later with producers being credited as nominees and winners, beginning with “An American in Paris” (1951).

Nonetheless, McDormand and Olivier may soon have company. Last night’s SAG Award winners indicate that there’s a strong possibility of two more occurrences, marking a first in the same year.

Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Predictions Hub

In Hollywood, we’re seeing a pronounced trend of acting entrepreneurs. In the new order, many A-listers are taking up the mantle on stories and doing the leg work to get the projects made, allowing studios to acquire them later in the process with less possible risk to their bottom lines. That’s partly a reflection of the way tastes have changed at the studios. Most movie companies are in the business of making franchises and superhero adventures, and spend a lot less time developing the kind of adult dramas and auteur fare celebrated by the Academy Awards. So if today’s stars want their date with the golden guy, they may have to do get more intimately involved in the production part of the process.

Before Brad Pitt won best supporting actor for his work as an aging stuntman in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood,” his Plan B Entertainment company made him an Oscar-winning producer for “12 Years a Slave” (2013), which Pitt also had an acting role. Founded by Pitt, with his then-wife Jennifer Aniston and late Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey, Plan B has been behind other Oscar winners like “Moonlight” (2016) and “The Departed” (2006), along with other nominees such as “Moneyball” (2011) and “The Big Short” (2015), the former of which landed Pitt a lead actor nom.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions has had hands in many of his Oscar-nominated acting roles such as “The Aviator” (2004), “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), and his winning role in “The Revenant” (2015).

Smith, also nominated for best picture for the Warner Bros distributed drama, is only the second Black creative to be recognized in both categories during the same year. The first was his fellow nominee from “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Denzel Washington, for his self-directed and produced the film adaptation of the August Wilson play “Fences” (2016). Washington will produce the entire Wilson catalog.

Smith produced the film through his multimedia production company Westbrook, which he runs with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Earlier this year, the couple closed a deal to sell a minority stake to the media venture run by former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer. Actors are finding lately that the real money isn’t just being made in the salaries they command for star vehicles, it’s from the content companies they lead. Case in point Reese Witherspoon, the Oscar-winning actress whose media company Hello Sunshine sold for roughly $900 million to, wait for it, Staggs and Mayer.

Smith’s original production company Overbrook Entertainment, which is now one of Westbrook’s subsidiaries, was involved in both of the actor’s two previous Oscar noms for “Ali” (2001) and “The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006). Now fresh off his inaugural Emmy nom for Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” Westbrook has big-ticket items on the horizon, including the action-thriller “Emancipation” with Apple.

If his luck continues into the March 27 Oscar ceremony, he would be only the fifth Black man to win lead actor, following — Sidney Poitier (“Lilies in the Field”), Denzel Washington (“Training Day”), Jamie Foxx (“Ray”) and Forest Whitaker (“The Last King of Scotland”). Coincidentally, Smith lost his two past noms to two of those men, Washington and Whitaker.

As one of the producers of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Chastain is in the thick of an effectively wide-open lead actress race that has yet to reveal a clear frontrunner.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” was produced through Freckle Films, Chastain’s production company, who bought the rights to Tammy Faye Bakker’s life back in 2012 before the founding in 2016. Launched to develop and showcase female talent, Freckle Films continues to make strides with its all-women producing team of Kelly Carmichael, Rachel Shane and Gigi Pritzer, who brought the autobiographical film to the finish line, along with distributor Searchlight Pictures.

Despite tepid reviews and box office for the biopic, Chastain is a highly respected actress in the business, with two previous Oscar noms for “The Help” (2011) and “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012). Both Chastain and her fellow Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) are the only two in the lead actress category to have won a statuette. In contrast, Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) are all past winners.

Outside of Chastain and the McDormand, as mentioned earlier, other notable women have been nominated for lead actress, who also served as producers. Margot Robbie in “I, Tonya” (2017) and Glenn Close in “Albert Nobbs” (2011) are the other most recent, ultimately coming up short.

In the Academy Awards record books, very few actors-turned-filmmakers have been recognized for both picture and acting in the same year, but interestingly, the same names show up on the list. Among them, Warren Beatty has done it four times in his career, for “Bonnie and Clyde” (1968), “Heaven Can Wait” (1978), “Reds” (1981) and “Bugsy” (1991). His Oscar win came for directing his 1981 historical epic. Bradley Cooper and Clint Eastwood have both done it twice, the former with “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star is Born” (2018) and the latter with two best picture and director winners, “Unforgiven” (1991) and “Million Dollar Baby” (2004).

Since the expansion of the best picture lineup in 2009, the SAG and Oscar winner for best actress has failed to line up three different times — Glenn Close (“The Wife”) and twice for Viola Davis (“The Help” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”). For lead actor, it’s failed to line up on two occasions, with Washington (“Fences”) and Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) missing out on Oscars after nabbing SAG honors.

Could this occurrence of acting winners being their own bosses continue? Aside from Chastain and Smith, other celebrities in the awards running with projects also had them serving as actors. Bradley Cooper, who is nominated as a producer for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” also starred in the film but couldn’t secure a lead actor nom. Others included Ben Affleck and Matt Damon (“The Last Duel”), Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”), Halle Berry (“Bruised”) and Adam Driver (“Annette”).

Will we see Smith and Chastain standing on the Dolby Theatre stage? Oscar voting opens on March 15, so there’s more time for adjustments and buzzy momentum to shift.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mitchell Ryan, Actor in ‘Dark Shadows’ and ‘Dharma & Greg,’ Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Mitchell Ryan, an actor known for roles in “Dark Shadows,” “Dharma & Greg” and movies including “Magnum Force” and “High Plains Drifter,” died Friday in Los Angeles, his agent confirmed. He was 88. Soap opera fans may remember Ryan best for his role of Burke Devlin on “Dark Shadows,” a gothic soap that aired on ABC in the late 60s and early 70s. Ryan played Burke until 1967, when he was replaced by Anthony George. Kathryn Leigh Scott, who portrayed several roles on “Dark Shadows,” shared thoughts on her costar’s death in a Friday Facebook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Shonda Rhimes Gets Her Own Barbie Wearing Dress From Variety Cover

Click here to read the full article. The Barbie world has officially found its way to Shondaland, as legendary television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes earned her own doll replica on Tuesday. As part of Barbie’s International Women’s Day celebration this year, the brand honored 12 female role models from around the world “with one-of-a-kind dolls in their likeness” — including Rhimes. “I have my own Barbie! Proud to be among the 12 amazing women, all of which are breaking barriers in their respective careers,” Rhimes wrote on Instagram. In images shared by both Barbie and Rhimes of the dolls, the Shondaland founder...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Ex-Fox News Producer Charged With Working for Russian Oligarch

Click here to read the full article. Jack Hanick, a onetime producer at Fox News, has been indicted on charges of working for a sanctioned Russian oligarch to establish TV networks in Russia and in other European countries. Hanick, 71, is accused of working for Konstantin Malofeyev, who since 2014 has been under U.S. sanctions that were imposed in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it had unsealed an indictment charging Hanick with violating the sanctions and with lying to the FBI. Hanick worked at Fox News from its founding, in 1996,...
RUSSIA
Deadline

SAG Awards: ‘CODA’ Wins Motion Picture Cast Prize; Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Also Score – Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 28th annual SAG Awards wrapped Sunday with Apple’s CODA winning the marquee Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize, the latest step for the indie drama centered on the deaf community, which has been on the rise since premiering at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘s Jessica Chastain won the Female Actor in a Leading Role prize, topping a loaded category that included Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Hudson and Lady Gaga. Will Smith topped Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem and Benedict Cumberbatch to take...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Will Smith
Person
Laurence Olivier
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Matt Damon
Stamford Advocate

Jessica Chastain Talks Her Oscar Nom for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and a Better Hollywood Without Harvey Weinstein

Jessica Chastain’s nod as Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” marks her Oscar third nomination — yet she says this awards season is a bit of a refreshing experience. That’s because the award is no longer overshadowed by some of the ugly campaign tactics employed by the likes of Harvey Weinstein — the disgraced studio head convicted in 2020 of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault (whom Chastain doesn’t reference by name).
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

SAG Awards Analysis: Oscar Race Upended As ‘CODA’, Jessica Chastain & Apple Score Big In First Test Of Guild Strength

Click here to read the full article. It was a night when the pundit-predicted Oscar-season frontrunners The Power of the Dog and Belfast came up empty, and longer shots like CODA and The Eyes of Tammy Faye won key races that promise to add a bit more suspense as we glide toward the Oscars. The big movie winner of the night, CODA, was one I saw coming and in my Notes on the Season column on Friday predicted both of its victories for Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur, who became the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG Award and first to win two since he was also...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Oscar Winner#Actor#American#Sag Award
Variety

Jacqueline Avant Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty

Click here to read the full article. Aariel Maynor, the man accused in the fatal shooting of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant at her home in December, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of murder. Maynor, 30, also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Avant’s security guard and to carrying a firearm as a felon. Maynor is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30. Avant, 81, was the wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and the mother of Nicole Avant, a former ambassador and prominent political fundraiser who is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. The Avants were at their home in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Russian State-Run Media Outlet RT Shuts Down American Branch, Lays Off Staff

Click here to read the full article. The American branch of Russian state-funded media network Russia Today (RT) is shutting down and laying off most of its staff, CNN reports. According to a memo, RT America will be “ceasing production” due to “unforeseen business interruption events.” “Unfortunately, we anticipate this layoff will be permanent, meaning that this will result in the permanent separation from employment of most T&R employees at all locations,” the memo said, via CNN. Per CNN, Misha Solodovnikov, the general manager of T&R Productions, the production company behind RT, delivered the news in person to hosts, correspondents, producers and others...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Showbiz411

UPDATING SAG Awards: “CODA,” Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, “Succession,” “Squid Game” Actors, Jean Smart, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Biggest surprise so far at the SAG Awards: The Korean stars of Netflix’s “Squid Game” won Best Actor and Actress in a Drama. Respectively Lee Jung-Jae and Ho Yeon Jung. Gobsmacked? That’s the power of the Netflix PR department. HBO’s “Succession”won Best Drama Ensemble, TV....
CELEBRITIES
WSB Radio

Screen Actors Guild Awards to offer Oscars preview

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards will kick off with a "Hamilton" reunion, feature a lifetime achievement award for Helen Mirren and, maybe, supply a preview of the upcoming Academy Awards. The SAG Awards, taking place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, begin at 8 p.m. EST Sunday and...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Variety

‘Swan Song’ Director Benjamin Cleary Among Irish Film and Television Academy Rising Star Nominees

Click here to read the full article. The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) has unveiled its Rising Star nominees for 2022. The nominees are writer and director Benjamin Cleary (“Swan Song,” pictured above), writer and director Colm Bairéad  (“An Cailín Ciúin”), actor Hazel Doupe (“You Are Not My Mother”), writer and director Kate Dolan (“You Are Not My Mother”) and actor Sam Keeley (“Kin”). IFTA’s Rising Star award sets out to put “an international spotlight on Irish professionals who have not only honed their crafts in the formative years of their career but have also excelled in their respective fields.” Previous...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy