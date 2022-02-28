ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU Sanctions Russian Billionaire Oligarchs Fridman, Usmanov, Timchenko

By Derek Saul
 4 days ago
The European Union announced sanctions against 26 additional individuals Monday, including Russian billionaire oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Alisher Usmanov, Alexey Mordashov, Gennady Timchenko and Alexander Ponomarenko, marking the latest measure from the West to cripple Russia economically for its invasion of Ukraine. Key Facts. The sanctions include an asset freeze...

