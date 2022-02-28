ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Tom Holland, Jamie Foxx Check Out Crazy Rides on 'Million Dollar Wheels'

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkoOR_0eRXaUIJ00

The new show "Million Dollar Wheels" takes Discovery+ viewers behind the scenes of what it takes to be a luxury car dealer to the stars. The star, CEO, and founder of Wires Only, a full-service luxury automotive, aviation, and entertainment company, joined Cheddar News to talk about what to expect from the series. "The thing about this show is we've got crazy deals with the craziest clients. I'm talking Kim Kardashian, Tom Holland, Jamie Foxx, the list goes on. And they're the craziest requests you could ever imagine," he said. "And me and my team are trying to make the impossible possible, running all over the place, doing whatever it takes to close these deals.

