Florida State

Russian propaganda video from 2018 shows nukes hitting Florida

By S. Brady Calhoun
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A video from 2018 is resurfacing on social media after Russia’s Dictator, Vladimir Putin, ordered his nuclear forces into “special combat readiness,” on Sunday.

In the video, Putin claims that the country has an “invincible” nuclear-powered cruise missile that is capable of striking any place on the planet.

The animated video that accompanied the threat showed missiles raining down on what appears to be Florida.

Putin claimed that the country also had a nuclear-powered underwater drone that couldn’t be intercepted. He added that Russia also tested a new heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, called Sarmat.

“I’d like to stress that Russia’s growing military might does not threaten anyone, and we have never planned to use this potential for offensive, even more so aggressive purposes,” Putin said at the time. “We are not threatening anyone, and have no intention to attack anyone or grab anything from anyone at gunpoint.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Kim Groff
2d ago

Pukin is a POS!! His army is less than adequate in the Ukraine, as has been proven this past week! All of his rich buddies are fleeing Russia and Putin…. He will disappear when the Russian army gets sick if his over the top BS…. And I’m sure the US would just love to show the world the dark tech they’ve developed in tracking and taking out his vodka infused weaponry!

