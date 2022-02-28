ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Best Hotel Rewards Programs

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years of staycations, you’re probably ready to start traveling again. And a hotel rewards program is a great way to make the most of your spending. You don’t need to be a weekly hotel guest to take advantage of perks like free wifi, late checkout and room upgrades. But...

www.kxly.com

CNET

Best Hotel Credit Cards for March 2022

If you're a business traveler or just appreciate a couple of nights away in a nice hotel every so often, a hotel rewards program can help make the most of your time away from home. The best hotel rewards credit card can help you travel like a pro, saving you money on hotel stays or providing you with VIP perks not available to the average hotel guest.
CREDITS & LOANS
Mashed

Sam's Club Just A Made A Huge Change To Its Rewards Program

Sam's Club, the warehouse chain owned by the Walmart corporation, is known for its competitive prices and membership perks. Sam's Club sells bulk items at warehouse prices in direct competition with rival Costco. Sam's Club first opened in 1983 and was named after Walmart founder Sam Walton. Though Sam's Club reported $57.8 billion in sales for 2019, that figure is down about 2.3% from the previous year, according to the SEC. And in 2018, Walmart chose to close 63 Sam's Club locations across the country, some with little to no notice for its employees, reports Business Insider. But the Sam's Club website says the company still boasts over 600 locations nationwide. Part of the draw of club-style warehouses is the rewards and perks that come with the membership, beyond just the lower prices. The 40% lower price tag as opposed to regular grocery stores isn't too bad either (via Motley Fool). Sam's Club has recently changed its rewards program though, possibly in an effort to pull in new customers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Miami Herald

The Best Outdoors-Focused Hotels and Hostels for Adventurous Travelers

As soon as we hopped on our bikes for a ride at the base of Oregon’s Mt. Bachelor last June, storm clouds moved overhead and rain began to fall between the trees. The area’s coveted loam turned to mush. Had we been staying in our camper van without a heater or shower, I would’ve been less enthused about getting drenched and caked in mud. But my husband and I were in luck. For this trip, we looked for outdoor-focused hotels and booked a stay at the Campfire Hotel, an outdoorsy motor lodge in Bend, OR. That meant we could warm up and clean up after our ride. We zipped through the trail’s berms, turns, and bumps as silt and mud splashed all over us, knowing that a hot shower awaited when we returned.
BEND, OR
Time Out Global

The 9 best hotels in Fort Lauderdale

The best hotels in Fort Lauderdale range from beachfront abodes to all-suite hotels with plenty of room to spread out. One of the most daunting parts of planning a vacation or staycation is deciding where to stay. After all, you need to think about price, amenities, location, and more. You are supposed to be on holiday! While there are dozens of hotels around the greater Fort Lauderdale area, some of the best hotels in Fort Lauderdale are just steps away from the beach, and one is even shaped like a giant guitar. A day in the Venice of America is all about time spent at the sandy beaches, top-notch restaurants, and exploring the things to do, and ends with you jumping into a cozy hotel bed as you gaze out the window to the ocean waves.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet

Best crypto credit cards 2022: Cryptocurrency rewards

Increasingly, the world is going digital, and that includes how we spend. The cryptocurrency space is quickly evolving, which is why our team regularly monitors trends and new product launches to keep our thumb on the pulse of the industry. One new trend that is quickly gaining in popularity is the crypto rewards credit card.
CREDITS & LOANS
KXLY

Where 10 popular car models get their parts

Some of the most popular cars in the world have a lot in common. Many are relatively affordable and perform well with stylish design. What they don’t have in common? They're made from parts that are sourced from different corners of the world. Some parts are produced primarily in the United States and Canada, while others come from manufacturing plants and producers from Germany, South Korea, Japan, and more.
CARS

