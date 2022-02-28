ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mikkel Velin, Co-CEO at Embedded Lending Provider YouLend, Comments on Challenges Facing UK SMEs

By Omar Faridi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMikkel Velin, Co-CEO of B2B embedded lending provider YouLend, which works with digital commerce platforms (inc. eBay and Shopify) in order to offer merchants access to fast and reliable funding, explained during a recent conversation with CI that this is “the result of a lack understanding from the government, as well...

