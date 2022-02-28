ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County early voting draws more than 48K to polls

By Catherine Dominguez
The Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdsRP_0eRXZu9S00
Voters head to the polls on the second day of Early Voting at the South Montgomery County Community Center, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in The Woodlands. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

Early voting wrapped up Friday with just over 48,000 residents casting an early ballot in the Republican and Democratic primaries.

Election day is Tuesday and polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to information from Montgomery County Election Central 42,020 voters cast ballots during early voting for the Republican primary and 6,268 voters cast early ballot in the Democratic primary. Both numbers include mail-in ballots.

On HoustonChronicle.com: Montgomery County approves polling locations for new precincts

The South County Community Center continued to be the busiest polling location for both primary ballots with 10,073 voters.

The Lone Star Community Center saw the second most voters with 5,944 followed by the Central Library in Conroe with 5,652; North Montgomery County Community Center with 4,359; East Montgomery County Fair Association with 4,129; Magnolia Event Center with 3,881; West Montgomery County Community Development Center with 3,658; Mitchell Library with 3,163; Spring Creek Nature Center with 2,276; East Montgomery County Community Development Center with 831; and the Security Community Center with 430.

Election officials received 77 limited Republican ballots and 17 limited Democratic ballots in addition to 2,507 mail in Republican ballots and 1,219 mail in Democratic ballots.

On the ballot for local contested races are Sara Countryman, Billy Graff and Incumbent Mark Keough for county judge; Jennifer Eckhart and Incumbent Charlie Riley for Precinct 2 Commissioner; Matthew Gray and Incumbent James Metts for Precinct 4 Commissioner; Brian Cain and John Hafley for County Court at Law No. 1; Amy Tucker and Laura Watson for County Court at Law No. 3; Echo Hutson and Gary Miller for County Court at Law No. 4; and Brandon Steinmann and Jeanie Stewart for county clerk.

The race for county judge could result in a runoff if no candidate garners more than 50 percent of the vote. The runoff election would be May 24.

For more information on voting and COVID-19 procedures, call Election Central at 936-539-7843.

cdominguez@hcnonline.com

The Courier

Montgomery County, TX
