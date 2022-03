February 19, 2022 - An entity connected to Brian Roer, the owner of the well-known Minnesota real estate group Roers Companies, has filed stormwater plans for a new apartment complex in Largo. The proposed project is a 184-unit apartment complex located on the east side of a U.S. 19 frontage road, at the southeast corner of U.S. 19 and 142nd Avenue. The project will be built on a vacant 5.72-acre site. The plans show two main four-story apartment buildings, joined by the office and community building, with a total footprint of approximately 50,000 square feet, according to its description.

LARGO, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO