In January, this blog reported on the ongoing drama surrounding the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union’s (RWDSU) effort to organize workers at retail leader Amazon’s distribution facility in Bessemer, Alabama. Barely a month later, the RWDSU is at it again, and this time, the union has filed unfair labor practice (ULP) charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) before the re-run election it asked for has even finished. It would seem the RWDSU is setting the stage to ask for yet another bite at the apple in case it loses this time as well. However, this set of complaints could have wider national implications.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO