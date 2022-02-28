ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Day' game

By The Associated Press
Daily Progress
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's...

dailyprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection said Wednesday night that its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about the outcome and pressured state officials to overturn it.
POTUS
NBC News

Russia steps up attacks on key Ukrainian cities as refugees reach 1 million

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — As Russia stepped up its assault on key Ukrainian cities for a seventh day on Wednesday, the deadly fallout for Ukrainian civilians and economic repercussions on Russian citizens continued to grow. In the week since the invasion began, more than 1 million people have left Ukraine...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery#Ap#The Virginia Lottery

Comments / 0

Community Policy