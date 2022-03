Wisconsin — Today, despite the fact that 80% of Americans want abortion to be safe and legal, Senator Ron Johnson voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), legislation that would protect the right to abortion in Wisconsin. Senator Tammy Baldwin coauthored and voted in favor of the legislation. The WHPA would establish a statutory right to provide and receive abortion services, providing critical protection to states like Wisconsin that has a pre-Roe ban on abortion without exceptions for rape, incest or the health of a woman. WHPA is needed now more than ever since the Supreme Court may overturn or severely undermine the protections established by Roe v. Wade this summer. If that happens, abortion could immediately become a crime in Wisconsin, impacting 1.3 million women.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO