HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County deputy was terminated Thursday after a deadly crash, the sheriff's office said. The crash happened in Gainesville around 10:30 a.m., according to a release. The deputy was not on duty, however, he was in a marked patrol vehicle while traveling on Dawsonville Highway at Nix Drive when he became involved in the incident. The sheriff's office did not offer details on how the crash happened.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO