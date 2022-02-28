Chamber announces Valley business expansions and investments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber wrapped up 2021 by announcing over $101 million in business investments in the Valley.

The expansions and investments include: (Courtesy: Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce)

The chamber reported that they’ve had 59 real estate development inquiries from businesses exploring opportunities in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

