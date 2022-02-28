Chamber announces Valley business expansions and investments
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber wrapped up 2021 by announcing over $101 million in business investments in the Valley.
The expansions and investments include: (Courtesy: Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce)
- Warehouse expansion by Macy’s at the North Jackson facility
- New machinery and equipment investments by L’Uva Bella Winery
- $3.5 million in machinery investment by Transglobal in Warren Township
- Workforce expansion at Thomas Steel in Warren
- Grand opening of M&M’s Industries new facility in Lordstown
- Valley Food’s expansion in downtown Youngstown
- $2.3 million investment in the Ultium Cells lithium-ion battery plant in Lordstown
The chamber reported that they’ve had 59 real estate development inquiries from businesses exploring opportunities in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0