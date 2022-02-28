ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Chamber announces Valley business expansions and investments

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351AFf_0eRXZ18600

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber wrapped up 2021 by announcing over $101 million in business investments in the Valley.

The expansions and investments include: (Courtesy: Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce)

Youngstown Jewish group shows support for Ukraine

The chamber reported that they’ve had 59 real estate development inquiries from businesses exploring opportunities in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Business
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WKBN

Pennsylvania expands medical marijuana financial assistance, research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the expansion of financial assistance available in the Medical Marijuana Assistance Program. The Department of Health also announced the ninth clinical registrant of the Medical Marijuana Research Program.   “The department is pleased to be able to expand assistance to Medical Marijuana patients and caregivers who may […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warren Township#Investment#Real Estate Development#Ion#Chamber#L Uva Bella Winery#Transglobal#M M#Lordstown Valley Food#Ultium Cells#Jewish#Trumbull#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

What’s the future of abortion clinics in Ohio?

Twelve clinics have shut their doors in Ohio since 2010, and that number is likely to grow as state lawmakers continue to enact bills that restrict a clinic’s ability to provide abortion services, according to Jessie Hill, coordinating attorney for the ACLU of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Pennsylvania student scores fell, delayed test results show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Student scores on Pennsylvania standardized tests fell sharply last year in most categories, although state education officials cautioned the numbers were so distorted by pandemic conditions that they are of limited use for comparison to previous years — particularly regarding statewide trends. The Education Department on Friday released results of the Pennsylvania System […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WKBN

IRS to hire 10,000 in attempt to cut tax returns backlog

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) intends on hiring 10,000 employees in an effort to address a backlog of nearly 24 million tax returns, the majority of which are from the 2020 tax season, The Washington Post reported, citing four people familiar with the plan.
INCOME TAX
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Fewer than 1,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, March 4 follow: Total Change New cases 2,658,276 +918 Hospitalizations 112,748 +65 ICU admissions 13,254 +4 Deaths* 37,018 +196 *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy