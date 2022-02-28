ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

FIA calls extraordinary meeting following invasion of Ukraine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Formula One's governing body FIA will convene an extraordinary meeting of its World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) on Tuesday after a number of sporting federations banned Russian athletes from competing internationally following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which granted recognition to the FIA in 2012, on Monday recommended a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials.

FIFA and UEFA also suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football until further notice.

"An extraordinary meeting of the World Motor Sport Council will be convened tomorrow to discuss matters relating to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine," said an FIA spokesperson.

"Further updates will be given following the meeting."

The outcome of Tuesday's meeting could well decide the fortunes of Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian on the Formula One grid.

The 22-year-old already faces an uncertain future, with his Haas boss Guenther Steiner saying his place in the team and the squad's title sponsorship deal with Russian potash producer Uralkali, owned by Mazepin's father, are set to be resolved this week.

Mazepin, who drives alongside Mick Schumacher and made his debut last year, has so far raced under a neutral flag due to doping sanctions imposed on Russia but competes on a Russian license.

It could also impact Ferrari test driver and Formula Two runner-up Robert Shwartzman, Formula Three racer Alexander Smolyar and Boris Rotenberg's SMP Racing venture, which has a significant presence across motorsport categories.

Ferrari are sponsored by cybersecurity company Kaspersky Labs, which was founded in Moscow, but now describes itself as a global company. McLaren ended their sponsorship with Belarusian company Miory Steel at the end of last year.

Last week, Formula One announced it would not race in Russia this season, adding it was "impossible" to do so under the "current circumstances".

U.S.-owned Haas also ran their car in an all-white livery during the final day of last week's Barcelona test after having taken off all Uralkali branding.

Ukraine's motorsports federation on Sunday called for a ban on all Russian and Belarusian license holders from taking part in its competitions as part of a wider set of proposals put forward to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Reporting by Abhishek Takle; editing by Christian Radnedge and Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guenther Steiner
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Nikita Mazepin
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fia#Ukraine#Wmsc#Russian#Belarusian#Ferrari#Smp Racing#Kaspersky Labs#Mclaren#Miory Steel
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

345K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy