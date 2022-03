It isn’t rare to see football and rugby overlap, especially in Utah, but the two sports collided in a way never before seen on Monday. The Utah Warriors announced that they have partnered with BYU’s Jaren Hall, Chaz Ah You and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as former Utah football standout Britain Covey, for a first-of-its-kind name, image and likeness (NIL) deal that will run the duration of the 2022 Major League Rugby season.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO